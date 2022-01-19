Virginia Tech heads to NC State on Wednesday night for the first of three straight road games in college basketball.

Virginia Tech starts a rare three-game ACC road trip on Wednesday at NC State. The Hokies are looking to win its second straight game and avenge an earlier season loss to the Wolfpack.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Hokies won for the first time since Dec. 17 when they beat Notre Dame on Saturday. It was their first win in nearly a month as they had lost three in a row but also had two games against North Carolina and Pitt postponed.

The win was the first ACC win for the Hokies as they are now 1-4 in conference play. Three of their four conference losses have come by single digits and Saturday they were finally able to get over the hump.

Wednesday night, they will look to make it two in a row for the first time since mid-November as they take on an NC State team that is coming off a 15-point loss to Duke on Saturday.

The loss to the Blue Devils dropped its ACC record to 2-5 and kept them from winning their second straight game. The Wolfpack had beat Louisville last Wednesday 79-63.

NC State beat Virginia Tech back on Jan. 4, which snapped a five-game losing streak. The Wolfpack outscored the Hokies by nine points in the second half to get the come-from-behind win.

Wednesday night, they will look to beat them again and earn the season sweep of Virginia Tech.

