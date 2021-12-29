North Carolina looks to start ACC play with its second straight victory Wednesday night when it hosts Virginia Tech.

North Carolina hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game after it beat Appalachian State on Dec. 21. The victory got the Tar Heels back in the win column after they were blown out by Kentucky in Las Vegas.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The loss to the Wildcats snapped a five-game winning streak for the Tar Heels that included a home win over Michigan and a victory in their ACC opener against Georgia Tech.

Wednesday, they will look to get their second conference win against a Virginia Tech team that is coming off a loss to Duke a week ago.

The loss to the Blue Devils dropped the Hokies' record to 8-5 overall and 0-2 in the ACC after they lost their conference opener to Wake Forest.

Virginia Tech is looking to find some consistency as it gets in the thick of ACC play. The Hokies have alternated wins and losses over the last seven games.

Wednesday night, the Hokies will look to finally get an ACC win and pull off an upset of North Carolina on the road.

