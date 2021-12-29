Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Carolina looks to start ACC play with its second straight victory Wednesday night when it hosts Virginia Tech.
    Author:

    North Carolina hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game after it beat Appalachian State on Dec. 21. The victory got the Tar Heels back in the win column after they were blown out by Kentucky in Las Vegas.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Virginia Tech at North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss to the Wildcats snapped a five-game winning streak for the Tar Heels that included a home win over Michigan and a victory in their ACC opener against Georgia Tech.

    Wednesday, they will look to get their second conference win against a Virginia Tech team that is coming off a loss to Duke a week ago.

    The loss to the Blue Devils dropped the Hokies' record to 8-5 overall and 0-2 in the ACC after they lost their conference opener to Wake Forest.

    Virginia Tech is looking to find some consistency as it gets in the thick of ACC play. The Hokies have alternated wins and losses over the last seven games.

    Wednesday night, the Hokies will look to finally get an ACC win and pull off an upset of North Carolina on the road.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Virginia Tech at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    panthers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Panthers

    25 seconds ago
    new jersey devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Sabres

    25 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Predators at Capitals

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pistons

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Pacers

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Balboa (CA) vs. Liberty Heights (NC)

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UNC-Asheville at Indiana

    25 seconds ago
    Hockey Fans
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch Canada vs. Germany in the IIHF Junior Championships

    25 seconds ago
    lsu
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LSU at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    25 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy