How to Watch Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech heads to Pittsburgh on Saturday night in the first of two straight games against Pitt.

Virginia Tech and Pitt will play a home-and-home series over the next three days as their game from New Year's Day has been rescheduled for Monday night.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Pitt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Virginia Tech at Pitt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies come into the game after winning their last two games at Florida State and at home against Georgia Tech. The back-to-back wins snapped a three-game losing streak and got them to 4-7 in the ACC and 12-10 overall.

Saturday, they will look to stay hot when they take on a Pitt team that is coming off two straight losses.

The Panthers had a big win against Syracuse back on Jan. 25, but have struggled since, losing to both Boston College and Wake Forest on the road.

The seat is getting hot for head coach Jeff Capel as the Panthers continue to struggle. They are just 8-14 overall and 3-8 in the ACC.

The season has not gone well for the Panthers, but they still have time to play spoiler.

Virginia Tech is on the edge of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament but Pitt can ruin its chances with wins in the team's next two games.

Regional restrictions may apply.