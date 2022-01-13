How to Watch Virginia Tech at Virginia

The state of Virginia brings us a rivalry here as Virginia Tech travels in-state to take on rival Virginia on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech is 8-6 on the season and 0-3 in conference play thus far. The Hokies have played two Top 25 teams in losses to Xavier (No. 17) and Duke (No. 8). Their most recent loss though was to ACC opponent, N.C. State.

Virginia is 9-6 this season and 3-2 in the ACC through 15 games. The Cavaliers' biggest win was against Top 25-ranked Providence early in the season. Their most recent game ended in a loss against ACC opponent North Carolina.

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Senior forward Keve Aluma is trying to help the Hokies bring the upset into Jones Arena. Aluma averages 15.2 points per game, leading the team, and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Justyn Mutts will also need to have a good game as he is averaging 9.9 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, which leads the team.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner is going to give Aluma all he can handle on Wednesday. Gardner averages a team-high 15.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Virginia is fresh off of a loss and looking to get the taste of a win back in their mouths. Meanwhile, the Hokies don't want to continue dropping ACC games or they will fall too far behind.

