The Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-4 ACC) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -6 129.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

The 69.4 points per game the Hokies record are just 3.5 more points than the Eagles allow (65.9).

The Eagles' 67 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 59.3 the Hokies give up to opponents.

This season, the Hokies have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma puts up 15.4 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 6.7 rebounds, shooting 51% from the field.

Justyn Mutts paces his squad in both rebounds (7.3) and assists (2.8) per game, and also posts 10.5 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hunter Cattoor posts 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 43.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nahiem Alleyne puts up 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Storm Murphy paces his squad in assists per game (2.8), and also posts 8.7 points and 1.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Boston College Players to Watch