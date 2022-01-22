How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-4 ACC) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia Tech
-6
129.5 points
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Virginia Tech
- The 69.4 points per game the Hokies record are just 3.5 more points than the Eagles allow (65.9).
- The Eagles' 67 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 59.3 the Hokies give up to opponents.
- This season, the Hokies have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma puts up 15.4 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 6.7 rebounds, shooting 51% from the field.
- Justyn Mutts paces his squad in both rebounds (7.3) and assists (2.8) per game, and also posts 10.5 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Hunter Cattoor posts 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 43.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nahiem Alleyne puts up 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Storm Murphy paces his squad in assists per game (2.8), and also posts 8.7 points and 1.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. gets the Eagles 10.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is the Eagles' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he averages 8.3 points and 1.1 assists.
- The Eagles receive 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jaeden Zackery.
- Quinten Post gets the Eagles 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
