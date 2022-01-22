Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots as Boston College Eagles center Justin Vander Baan (32) and guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) defend during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers won 69-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots as Boston College Eagles center Justin Vander Baan (32) and guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) defend during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers won 69-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-4 ACC) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech vs Boston College Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia Tech

-6

129.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

  • The 69.4 points per game the Hokies record are just 3.5 more points than the Eagles allow (65.9).
  • The Eagles' 67 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 59.3 the Hokies give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Hokies have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma puts up 15.4 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 6.7 rebounds, shooting 51% from the field.
  • Justyn Mutts paces his squad in both rebounds (7.3) and assists (2.8) per game, and also posts 10.5 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Cattoor posts 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 43.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Nahiem Alleyne puts up 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Storm Murphy paces his squad in assists per game (2.8), and also posts 8.7 points and 1.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • DeMarr Langford Jr. gets the Eagles 10.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is the Eagles' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he averages 8.3 points and 1.1 assists.
  • The Eagles receive 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jaeden Zackery.
  • Quinten Post gets the Eagles 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Virginia Tech at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17536944
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Sabres

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53-left) and right wing Alex Tuch (89-right) celebrate a goal scored by center Dylan Cozens (24-center) in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Florida in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Auburn vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Elon Phoenix forward Michael Graham (21) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Delaware vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) and Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Cameron Matthews (4) defend during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) and Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Cameron Matthews (4) defend during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy