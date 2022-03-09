How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 7 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 11-9 ACC) play in the ACC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Clemson Tigers (17-15, 8-12 ACC). The teams will face off Wednesday at 7:00 PM.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Clemson
- The Hokies score only 1.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Tigers allow (68.2).
- The Tigers' 71.6 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 61.3 the Hokies allow.
- The Hokies are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (42.5%).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hokies is Justyn Mutts, who pulls down 7.5 boards and distributes 3.4 assists per game to go with a 10.3 PPG scoring average.
- Keve Aluma is Virginia Tech's leading scorer, tallying 15.4 per game while tacking on 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- David Collins paces the Tigers in rebounds and assists with 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
- PJ Hall scores 15.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Clemson scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.8 rebounds and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
- Al-Amir Dawes is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Collins (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Clemson while Hall (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
North Carolina
L 65-57
Home
2/23/2022
Georgia Tech
W 62-58
Away
2/26/2022
Miami
W 71-70
Away
3/1/2022
Louisville
W 75-43
Home
3/5/2022
Clemson
L 63-59
Away
3/9/2022
Clemson
-
Home
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Wake Forest
W 80-69
Home
2/26/2022
Boston College
W 70-60
Away
3/2/2022
Georgia Tech
W 68-65
Home
3/5/2022
Virginia Tech
W 63-59
Home
3/8/2022
NC State
W 70-64
Home
3/9/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
How To Watch
March
9
2022
ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
