How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the No. 7 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 11-9 ACC) play in the ACC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Clemson Tigers (17-15, 8-12 ACC). The teams will face off Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

The Hokies score only 1.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Tigers allow (68.2).

The Tigers' 71.6 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 61.3 the Hokies allow.

The Hokies are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (42.5%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hokies is Justyn Mutts, who pulls down 7.5 boards and distributes 3.4 assists per game to go with a 10.3 PPG scoring average.

Keve Aluma is Virginia Tech's leading scorer, tallying 15.4 per game while tacking on 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

David Collins paces the Tigers in rebounds and assists with 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

PJ Hall scores 15.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Clemson scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.8 rebounds and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.

Al-Amir Dawes is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.6 made threes per game.

Collins (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Clemson while Hall (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 North Carolina L 65-57 Home 2/23/2022 Georgia Tech W 62-58 Away 2/26/2022 Miami W 71-70 Away 3/1/2022 Louisville W 75-43 Home 3/5/2022 Clemson L 63-59 Away 3/9/2022 Clemson - Home

Clemson Schedule