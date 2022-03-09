Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 7 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 11-9 ACC) play in the ACC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Clemson Tigers (17-15, 8-12 ACC). The teams will face off Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

  • The Hokies score only 1.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Tigers allow (68.2).
  • The Tigers' 71.6 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 61.3 the Hokies allow.
  • The Hokies are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (42.5%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hokies is Justyn Mutts, who pulls down 7.5 boards and distributes 3.4 assists per game to go with a 10.3 PPG scoring average.
  • Keve Aluma is Virginia Tech's leading scorer, tallying 15.4 per game while tacking on 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • David Collins paces the Tigers in rebounds and assists with 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
  • PJ Hall scores 15.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Clemson scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.8 rebounds and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
  • Al-Amir Dawes is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Collins (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Clemson while Hall (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

North Carolina

L 65-57

Home

2/23/2022

Georgia Tech

W 62-58

Away

2/26/2022

Miami

W 71-70

Away

3/1/2022

Louisville

W 75-43

Home

3/5/2022

Clemson

L 63-59

Away

3/9/2022

Clemson

-

Home

Clemson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Wake Forest

W 80-69

Home

2/26/2022

Boston College

W 70-60

Away

3/2/2022

Georgia Tech

W 68-65

Home

3/5/2022

Virginia Tech

W 63-59

Home

3/8/2022

NC State

W 70-64

Home

3/9/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17421400
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Rockets

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17828084
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17857189
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Pelicans

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17522824
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Bucks

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) and forward Miles Bridges (0) block a shot by San Antonio Spurs forward Robert Woodard II (17) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy