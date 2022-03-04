How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (15-15, 7-12 ACC) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-11, 11-8 ACC), winners of three straight as well. The contest starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

The 72 points per game the Tigers average are 10.8 more points than the Hokies give up (61.2).

The Hokies put up only 1.3 more points per game (70) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (68.7).

This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Hokies' opponents have hit.

The Hokies have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall paces his squad in points per contest (15.5), and also puts up 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

David Collins leads his team in both rebounds (7.1) and assists (2.5) per game, and also puts up 10.3 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 40.2% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Hunter Tyson posts 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nick Honor leads his team in assists per game (2.5), and also puts up 7.6 points and 1.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch