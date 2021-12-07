How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Cornell
- The 69.2 points per game the Hokies put up are 6.2 fewer points than the Big Red give up (75.4).
- The Big Red put up 33.0 more points per game (89.3) than the Hokies allow (56.3).
- The Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Big Red allow to opponents.
- The Big Red are shooting 50.2% from the field, 10.0% higher than the 40.2% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hokies is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.0 boards and administers 3.0 assists per game to go with a 10.3 PPG scoring average.
- Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 14.2 per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Cornell Players to Watch
- Kobe Dickson racks up 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Big Red's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Cornell's Jordan Jones puts up 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Keller Boothby hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Red.
- Cornell's leader in steals is Chris Manon with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickson with 1.5 per game.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Merrimack
W 72-43
Home
11/24/2021
Memphis
L 69-61
Home
11/26/2021
Xavier
L 59-58
Home
12/1/2021
Maryland
W 62-58
Away
12/4/2021
Wake Forest
L 80-61
Home
12/8/2021
Cornell
-
Home
12/12/2021
Dayton
-
Away
12/17/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
12/22/2021
Duke
-
Away
12/29/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
1/1/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Penn State
L 85-74
Away
11/24/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 93-80
Home
11/29/2021
Canisius
W 89-75
Away
12/3/2021
Coppin State
W 92-77
Home
12/5/2021
Keuka
W 122-64
Home
12/8/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
12/19/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/21/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/28/2021
Hartford
-
Home
1/2/2022
Dartmouth
-
Away
1/7/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Home