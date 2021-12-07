Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cornell Big Red (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Cornell

    Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Cornell

    • The 69.2 points per game the Hokies put up are 6.2 fewer points than the Big Red give up (75.4).
    • The Big Red put up 33.0 more points per game (89.3) than the Hokies allow (56.3).
    • The Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Big Red allow to opponents.
    • The Big Red are shooting 50.2% from the field, 10.0% higher than the 40.2% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hokies is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.0 boards and administers 3.0 assists per game to go with a 10.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 14.2 per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Cornell Players to Watch

    • Kobe Dickson racks up 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Big Red's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Cornell's Jordan Jones puts up 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Keller Boothby hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Red.
    • Cornell's leader in steals is Chris Manon with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickson with 1.5 per game.

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Merrimack

    W 72-43

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Memphis

    L 69-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Xavier

    L 59-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Maryland

    W 62-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 80-61

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    Cornell Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Penn State

    L 85-74

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 93-80

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Canisius

    W 89-75

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Coppin State

    W 92-77

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Keuka

    W 122-64

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Dartmouth

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Cornell at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wyoming vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Weber State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fresno State vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Idaho State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    44 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cornell vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    44 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy