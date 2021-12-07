Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Cornell Big Red (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Cornell

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Cornell

The 69.2 points per game the Hokies put up are 6.2 fewer points than the Big Red give up (75.4).

The Big Red put up 33.0 more points per game (89.3) than the Hokies allow (56.3).

The Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Big Red allow to opponents.

The Big Red are shooting 50.2% from the field, 10.0% higher than the 40.2% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hokies is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.0 boards and administers 3.0 assists per game to go with a 10.3 PPG scoring average.

Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 14.2 per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Cornell Players to Watch

Kobe Dickson racks up 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Big Red's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Cornell's Jordan Jones puts up 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Keller Boothby hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Red.

Cornell's leader in steals is Chris Manon with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickson with 1.5 per game.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Merrimack W 72-43 Home 11/24/2021 Memphis L 69-61 Home 11/26/2021 Xavier L 59-58 Home 12/1/2021 Maryland W 62-58 Away 12/4/2021 Wake Forest L 80-61 Home 12/8/2021 Cornell - Home 12/12/2021 Dayton - Away 12/17/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Home 12/22/2021 Duke - Away 12/29/2021 North Carolina - Away 1/1/2022 Pittsburgh - Home

Cornell Schedule