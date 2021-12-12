How to Watch Virginia Tech at Dayton

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies at Dayton Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Keve Alama and Virginia Tech travel to Ohio to play the Flyers and Elijah Weaver on Sunday afternoon.
    Virginia Tech is 7-3 through the first 10 games of their season. They just lost their first ACC game on Dec. 4 against Wake Forest 80-61. Besides losing to Xavier and Memphis, they beat Maryland and Cornell in their last five games.

    Dayton is 6-4 through their first 10 games and 1-0 in the Atlantic 10. They are 4-1 in their last five games, with their only loss being their most recent game against SMU 77-69.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies at Dayton Flyers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Virginia Tech Hokies at Dayton Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Hokies senior forward Keve Aluma will go head to head with Flyers Toumani Camara is one of the highlight matchups of the game. Aluma leads the team in points per game with 14.4 and adds 6.4 rebounds. Camara leads his team in rebounds per game with 6.4 and adds 10.0 points per game.

    Aluma will work side-by-side with Justyn Mutts, who averages 10.3 points per game and a team-leading 3.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

    Dayton was a huge Cinderella favorite in the NCAA Tournament just a few years ago. They have since put their name on the map. Now, they look to upset a Power Five conference Virginia Tech team.

