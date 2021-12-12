Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (6-4) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) at UD Arena on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia Tech
-2
127.5 points
Key Stats for Dayton vs. Virginia Tech
- The Hokies record 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Flyers give up (64.4).
- The Flyers put up an average of 71.6 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 56.7 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- The Hokies are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Flyers allow to opponents.
- The Flyers are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.0% higher than the 40.0% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma averages a team-leading 14.4 points per contest. He is also posting 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.
- Justyn Mutts leads his team in both rebounds (7.1) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also averages 10.3 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Nahiem Alleyne is averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Hunter Cattoor posts 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- David N'Guessan averages 4.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes gets the Flyers 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
- Malachi Smith paces the Flyers in assists (4.4 per game), and produces 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Toumani Camara tops the Flyers in rebounding (6.3 per game), and puts up 9.3 points and 2.0 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Elijah Weaver leads the Flyers in scoring (11.2 points per game) and assists (1.9), and puts up 1.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Koby Brea gives the Flyers 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
