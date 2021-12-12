Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dayton Flyers (6-4) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) at UD Arena on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Dayton vs. Virginia Tech

    Virginia Tech vs Dayton Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Virginia Tech

    -2

    127.5 points

    Key Stats for Dayton vs. Virginia Tech

    • The Hokies record 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Flyers give up (64.4).
    • The Flyers put up an average of 71.6 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 56.7 the Hokies allow to opponents.
    • The Hokies are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Flyers allow to opponents.
    • The Flyers are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.0% higher than the 40.0% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Keve Aluma averages a team-leading 14.4 points per contest. He is also posting 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.
    • Justyn Mutts leads his team in both rebounds (7.1) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also averages 10.3 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Nahiem Alleyne is averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Hunter Cattoor posts 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • David N'Guessan averages 4.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field.

    Dayton Players to Watch

    • Daron Holmes gets the Flyers 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
    • Malachi Smith paces the Flyers in assists (4.4 per game), and produces 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Toumani Camara tops the Flyers in rebounding (6.3 per game), and puts up 9.3 points and 2.0 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Elijah Weaver leads the Flyers in scoring (11.2 points per game) and assists (1.9), and puts up 1.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Koby Brea gives the Flyers 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Dayton

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

