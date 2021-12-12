Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (6-4) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) at UD Arena on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Dayton vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -2 127.5 points

Key Stats for Dayton vs. Virginia Tech

The Hokies record 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Flyers give up (64.4).

The Flyers put up an average of 71.6 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 56.7 the Hokies allow to opponents.

The Hokies are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Flyers allow to opponents.

The Flyers are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.0% higher than the 40.0% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma averages a team-leading 14.4 points per contest. He is also posting 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Justyn Mutts leads his team in both rebounds (7.1) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also averages 10.3 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nahiem Alleyne is averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Hunter Cattoor posts 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

David N'Guessan averages 4.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field.

Dayton Players to Watch