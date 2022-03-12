Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Duke in ACC Tournament Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke looks to win their 16th ACC Tournament under Coach K when they take on Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Making its first appearance in the ACC Tournament Championship, No. 7 seed Virginia Tech will take on top-seeded Duke in Saturday night’s championship game.

In coach Mike Krzyzewski's last ACC tournament, the Blue Devils will play in their 22nd ACC title game. They have a 15-6 record in the final under Coach K. What's more, Duke defeated Virginia Tech 76-65 earlier this season.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Duke in ACC Tournament Championship Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Virginia Tech vs Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Behind two straight double-doubles from freshman sensation Paolo Banchero, Duke outscored the opposition 27-16 in the games’ final five minutes to take down Syracuse and Miami to reach the tournament championship.

In Duke's win over Miami in the semifinals, Banchero, who many think will be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to an 80-76 win.

As for Virginia Tech, the Hokies made their first ACC Tournament Championship Game by dominating the No. 3 seed North Carolina in a 72-59 victory, led by 20 points from Darius Maddox.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Virginia Tech vs. Duke

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas38 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) passes to forward Bobby Wood (7) during the second half against Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (3) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke (19) in action against the Minnesota United at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato (7) makes a pass against the Chicago Fire during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (1) makes a save on a header from Chicago Fire FC forward Kacper Przybylko (11) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
USATSI_17836741
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Philadelphia Union

By Kristofer Habbas38 seconds ago
UAB Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs UAB in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs38 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) and FC Dallas forward Jader Rafael Obrian (8) fight for possession during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC at FC Dallas

By Evan Lazar38 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs UAB in the C-USA Tournament Championship

By Evan Lazar38 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy