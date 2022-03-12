Duke looks to win their 16th ACC Tournament under Coach K when they take on Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Making its first appearance in the ACC Tournament Championship, No. 7 seed Virginia Tech will take on top-seeded Duke in Saturday night’s championship game.

In coach Mike Krzyzewski's last ACC tournament, the Blue Devils will play in their 22nd ACC title game. They have a 15-6 record in the final under Coach K. What's more, Duke defeated Virginia Tech 76-65 earlier this season.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Duke in ACC Tournament Championship Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Behind two straight double-doubles from freshman sensation Paolo Banchero, Duke outscored the opposition 27-16 in the games’ final five minutes to take down Syracuse and Miami to reach the tournament championship.

In Duke's win over Miami in the semifinals, Banchero, who many think will be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to an 80-76 win.

As for Virginia Tech, the Hokies made their first ACC Tournament Championship Game by dominating the No. 3 seed North Carolina in a 72-59 victory, led by 20 points from Darius Maddox.

