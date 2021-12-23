Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Virginia Tech Hokies and Duke Blue Devils kick off ACC play with a fun rivalry match in college basketball.
    Author:

    After their first and only loss this season, No. 2 ranked Duke (10-1) has been on a roll heading into conference play in the ACC. The Blue Devils are one of the most talented teams in the country this year with future top-five pick Paolo Banchero and seasoned vet Wendell Moore Jr. leading the way. For the first ACC game on the schedule, they welcome in Virginia Tech (8-4) who has lost both of its games against ranked opponents this season.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Watch Virginia Tech at Duke online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Blue Devils rolled to a 31-point win over Elon behind four players in double figures scoring:

    Freshman gourd Trevor Keels (19 points on 7-for-9 shooting) paced the way for the Blue Devils in their most recent win, with Banchero and Moore Jr. combining for 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

    In his third season at Duke, the once potential one-and-done star Moore Jr. has played the best basketball of his career.

    He is averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, all career-highs, on his best efficiency from the floor shooting 58-38-69 splits.

    On the other side, the Hokies are playing well under head coach Mike Young with the No. 10 scoring defense in the country (56.5 points per game) and a veteran roster led by senior Keve Aluma.

    The former Wofford player is producing a tick below his averages from last season, but he has more help. He is leading the team with 14.2 points per game, with 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

    If the Hokey defense steps up to the peak of their potential, this should be a very competitive game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    missouri
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Missouri

    1 minute ago
    lebron jr
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Sierra Canyon vs. St. Paul VI

    1 minute ago
    Duke Blue Devils forward Theo John (12) reacts to fouling out with forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Duke At Ohio State Big Ten Acc Challenge
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy