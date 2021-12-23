The Virginia Tech Hokies and Duke Blue Devils kick off ACC play with a fun rivalry match in college basketball.

After their first and only loss this season, No. 2 ranked Duke (10-1) has been on a roll heading into conference play in the ACC. The Blue Devils are one of the most talented teams in the country this year with future top-five pick Paolo Banchero and seasoned vet Wendell Moore Jr. leading the way. For the first ACC game on the schedule, they welcome in Virginia Tech (8-4) who has lost both of its games against ranked opponents this season.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Virginia Tech at Duke online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils rolled to a 31-point win over Elon behind four players in double figures scoring:

Freshman gourd Trevor Keels (19 points on 7-for-9 shooting) paced the way for the Blue Devils in their most recent win, with Banchero and Moore Jr. combining for 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

In his third season at Duke, the once potential one-and-done star Moore Jr. has played the best basketball of his career.

He is averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, all career-highs, on his best efficiency from the floor shooting 58-38-69 splits.

On the other side, the Hokies are playing well under head coach Mike Young with the No. 10 scoring defense in the country (56.5 points per game) and a veteran roster led by senior Keve Aluma.

The former Wofford player is producing a tick below his averages from last season, but he has more help. He is leading the team with 14.2 points per game, with 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

If the Hokey defense steps up to the peak of their potential, this should be a very competitive game.

Regional restrictions may apply.