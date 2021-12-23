Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (10-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Duke -9 138.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Virginia Tech

The 86.1 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 29.6 more points than the Hokies give up (56.5).

The Hokies average 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Blue Devils allow (64.4).

The Blue Devils make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

The Hokies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41%).

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 16.5 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Mark Williams averages 9.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 67.7% from the floor.

Trevor Keels is putting up 12.6 points, 3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Jeremy Roach averages 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch