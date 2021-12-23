Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (10-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech

    Duke vs Virginia Tech Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Duke

    -9

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Virginia Tech

    • The 86.1 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 29.6 more points than the Hokies give up (56.5).
    • The Hokies average 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Blue Devils allow (64.4).
    • The Blue Devils make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
    • The Hokies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41%).

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Paolo Banchero averages a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 16.5 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Mark Williams averages 9.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 67.7% from the floor.
    • Trevor Keels is putting up 12.6 points, 3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
    • Jeremy Roach averages 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Keve Aluma paces the Hokies in scoring (14.2 points per game), and puts up 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1 block.
    • Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounding (7.3 per game) and assists (2.8), and produces 9.4 points. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • The Hokies get 10.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Hunter Cattoor.
    • Nahiem Alleyne gives the Hokies 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Hokies receive 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Storm Murphy.

    How To Watch

    Virginia Tech at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
