Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 ACC) will attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-10, 2-7 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-2
132.5 points
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Virginia Tech
- The Seminoles put up 11.3 more points per game (72.9) than the Hokies allow (61.6).
- The Hokies score an average of 69.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 68.8 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
- The Seminoles are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Hokies allow to opponents.
- The Hokies are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 42.9% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Anthony Polite puts up 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Malik Osborne is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also puts up 9.4 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Matthew Cleveland is averaging 9.9 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Rayquan Evans is tops on his team in assists per game (2.7), and also averages 6.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma paces the Hokies in scoring (15.8 points per game), and averages 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Justyn Mutts is No. 1 on the Hokies in rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (3.1), and averages 10.5 points. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Hunter Cattoor gets the Hokies 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Hokies receive 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Nahiem Alleyne.
- Storm Murphy is putting up 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
