Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots a free throw against Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 26, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots a free throw against Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 ACC) will attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-10, 2-7 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida State vs Virginia Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida State

-2

132.5 points

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

  • The Seminoles put up 11.3 more points per game (72.9) than the Hokies allow (61.6).
  • The Hokies score an average of 69.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 68.8 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
  • The Seminoles are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • The Hokies are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 42.9% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Anthony Polite puts up 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Malik Osborne is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also puts up 9.4 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Matthew Cleveland is averaging 9.9 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Rayquan Evans is tops on his team in assists per game (2.7), and also averages 6.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma paces the Hokies in scoring (15.8 points per game), and averages 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Justyn Mutts is No. 1 on the Hokies in rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (3.1), and averages 10.5 points. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Cattoor gets the Hokies 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Hokies receive 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Nahiem Alleyne.
  • Storm Murphy is putting up 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Virginia Tech at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

florida state basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
texas women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots a free throw against Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots a free throw against Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Loyola Marymount Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's vs Loyola Marymount

1 minute ago
Marseille
Coupe de France

How to Watch Marseille vs. Montpellier

11 minutes ago
Will Zalatoris
PGA Tour

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round

31 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy