Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 ACC) will attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-10, 2-7 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -2 132.5 points

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

The Seminoles put up 11.3 more points per game (72.9) than the Hokies allow (61.6).

The Hokies score an average of 69.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 68.8 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

The Seminoles are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Hokies allow to opponents.

The Hokies are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 42.9% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

Anthony Polite puts up 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Malik Osborne is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also puts up 9.4 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Matthew Cleveland is averaging 9.9 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Rayquan Evans is tops on his team in assists per game (2.7), and also averages 6.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch