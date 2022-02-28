How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) will visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC) after losing seven straight road games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Louisville
- The Hokies record 69.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 70.4 the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals' 68.4 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 61.8 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- This season, the Hokies have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.3 rebounds and gives out 3.4 assists per game along with scoring 10.0 points per contest.
- Virginia Tech's leading scorer is Keve Aluma, who tallies 15.8 points a game in addition to his 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- The Hokies get the most three-point shooting production out of Hunter Cattoor, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- Mutts and Aluma lead Virginia Tech on the defensive end, with Mutts leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Aluma in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Noah Locke is the top scorer for the Cardinals with 9.9 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.
- Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with 2.9 per game.
- Locke is dependable from three-point range and leads the Cardinals with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Louisville's leader in steals and blocks is Williams with 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Syracuse
W 71-59
Home
2/14/2022
Virginia
W 62-53
Home
2/19/2022
North Carolina
L 65-57
Home
2/23/2022
Georgia Tech
W 62-58
Away
2/26/2022
Miami
W 71-70
Away
3/1/2022
Louisville
-
Home
3/5/2022
Clemson
-
Away
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Notre Dame
L 63-57
Away
2/16/2022
Miami
L 70-63
Home
2/19/2022
Clemson
W 70-61
Home
2/21/2022
North Carolina
L 70-63
Away
2/26/2022
Wake Forest
L 99-77
Away
3/1/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
3/5/2022
Virginia
-
Home
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Louisville at Virginia Tech
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)