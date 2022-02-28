How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) drives past Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) will visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC) after losing seven straight road games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

The Hokies record 69.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 70.4 the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals' 68.4 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 61.8 the Hokies allow to opponents.

This season, the Hokies have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.3 rebounds and gives out 3.4 assists per game along with scoring 10.0 points per contest.

Virginia Tech's leading scorer is Keve Aluma, who tallies 15.8 points a game in addition to his 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Hokies get the most three-point shooting production out of Hunter Cattoor, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Mutts and Aluma lead Virginia Tech on the defensive end, with Mutts leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Aluma in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

Noah Locke is the top scorer for the Cardinals with 9.9 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.

Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with 2.9 per game.

Locke is dependable from three-point range and leads the Cardinals with 2.1 made threes per game.

Louisville's leader in steals and blocks is Williams with 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Syracuse W 71-59 Home 2/14/2022 Virginia W 62-53 Home 2/19/2022 North Carolina L 65-57 Home 2/23/2022 Georgia Tech W 62-58 Away 2/26/2022 Miami W 71-70 Away 3/1/2022 Louisville - Home 3/5/2022 Clemson - Away

Louisville Schedule