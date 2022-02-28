Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) drives past Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) drives past Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) will visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC) after losing seven straight road games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

  • The Hokies record 69.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 70.4 the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals' 68.4 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 61.8 the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Hokies have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.3 rebounds and gives out 3.4 assists per game along with scoring 10.0 points per contest.
  • Virginia Tech's leading scorer is Keve Aluma, who tallies 15.8 points a game in addition to his 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • The Hokies get the most three-point shooting production out of Hunter Cattoor, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
  • Mutts and Aluma lead Virginia Tech on the defensive end, with Mutts leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Aluma in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Noah Locke is the top scorer for the Cardinals with 9.9 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.
  • Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with 2.9 per game.
  • Locke is dependable from three-point range and leads the Cardinals with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Louisville's leader in steals and blocks is Williams with 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Syracuse

W 71-59

Home

2/14/2022

Virginia

W 62-53

Home

2/19/2022

North Carolina

L 65-57

Home

2/23/2022

Georgia Tech

W 62-58

Away

2/26/2022

Miami

W 71-70

Away

3/1/2022

Louisville

-

Home

3/5/2022

Clemson

-

Away

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Notre Dame

L 63-57

Away

2/16/2022

Miami

L 70-63

Home

2/19/2022

Clemson

W 70-61

Home

2/21/2022

North Carolina

L 70-63

Away

2/26/2022

Wake Forest

L 99-77

Away

3/1/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

3/5/2022

Virginia

-

Home

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Louisville at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
21 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (11) skates through Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and defenseman Luke Schenn (2) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
21 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
22 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles toward Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy