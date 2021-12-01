Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles by George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -1.5 132 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

The 71.1 points per game the Terrapins put up are 18.4 more points than the Hokies allow (52.7).

The Hokies score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.3 the Terrapins give up.

The Terrapins make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).

The Hokies have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, six percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala averages a team-high 15.1 points per game. He is also putting up 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 37.4% from the field and 30.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Donta Scott paces the Terrapins at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.3 assists and 10.3 points.

Fatts Russell puts up a team-best 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.9 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the field.

Qudus Wahab posts 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 60.4% from the floor.

Hakim Hart puts up 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch