    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles by George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM ET.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

    Maryland vs Virginia Tech Betting Information

    Maryland

    -1.5

    132 points

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

    • The 71.1 points per game the Terrapins put up are 18.4 more points than the Hokies allow (52.7).
    • The Hokies score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.3 the Terrapins give up.
    • The Terrapins make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).
    • The Hokies have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, six percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala averages a team-high 15.1 points per game. He is also putting up 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 37.4% from the field and 30.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Donta Scott paces the Terrapins at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.3 assists and 10.3 points.
    • Fatts Russell puts up a team-best 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.9 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the field.
    • Qudus Wahab posts 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 60.4% from the floor.
    • Hakim Hart puts up 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounding (8 per game) and assists (3.1), and averages 8.9 points. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • The Hokies get 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Keve Aluma.
    • Nahiem Alleyne paces the Hokies in scoring (13.1 points per game), and posts 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Hunter Cattoor gives the Hokies 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Storm Murphy is averaging 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 44% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

    Virginia Tech at Maryland

    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
