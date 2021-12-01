Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Maryland
-1.5
132 points
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
- The 71.1 points per game the Terrapins put up are 18.4 more points than the Hokies allow (52.7).
- The Hokies score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.3 the Terrapins give up.
- The Terrapins make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).
- The Hokies have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, six percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala averages a team-high 15.1 points per game. He is also putting up 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 37.4% from the field and 30.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Donta Scott paces the Terrapins at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.3 assists and 10.3 points.
- Fatts Russell puts up a team-best 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.9 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the field.
- Qudus Wahab posts 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 60.4% from the floor.
- Hakim Hart puts up 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounding (8 per game) and assists (3.1), and averages 8.9 points. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Hokies get 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Keve Aluma.
- Nahiem Alleyne paces the Hokies in scoring (13.1 points per game), and posts 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Hunter Cattoor gives the Hokies 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Storm Murphy is averaging 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 44% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
How To Watch
Virginia Tech at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
