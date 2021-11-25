Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) celebrates after connecting on a three-pointer against Maine in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams square off when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) host the No. 9 Memphis Tigers (4-0) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. The Hokies will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Tigers, winners of four straight.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Memphis

    Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Memphis

    • Last year, the Hokies put up 72.0 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 62.7 the Tigers allowed.
    • The Tigers' 72.4 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 66.0 the Hokies gave up to opponents.
    • The Hokies shot 45.0% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
    • The Tigers shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
    • Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 12.4 per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
    • Storm Murphy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Landers Nolley II averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Moussa Cisse averaged 6.3 boards per game and Alex Lomax dished out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Nolley knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • DeAndre Williams and Cisse were defensive standouts last season, with Williams averaging 1.7 steals per game and Cisse collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Maine

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Navy

    W 77-57

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Radford

    W 65-39

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 85-55

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Merrimack

    W 72-43

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    Memphis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    W 89-65

    Home

    11/13/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 90-51

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Saint Louis

    W 90-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 74-62

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Murray State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
