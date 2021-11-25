Nov 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) celebrates after connecting on a three-pointer against Maine in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams square off when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) host the No. 9 Memphis Tigers (4-0) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. The Hokies will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Tigers, winners of four straight.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Memphis

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Memphis

Last year, the Hokies put up 72.0 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 62.7 the Tigers allowed.

The Tigers' 72.4 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 66.0 the Hokies gave up to opponents.

The Hokies shot 45.0% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 12.4 per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Storm Murphy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Memphis Players to Watch

Landers Nolley II averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season.

Moussa Cisse averaged 6.3 boards per game and Alex Lomax dished out 3.4 assists per game.

Nolley knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

DeAndre Williams and Cisse were defensive standouts last season, with Williams averaging 1.7 steals per game and Cisse collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Maine W 82-47 Home 11/12/2021 Navy W 77-57 Away 11/15/2021 Radford W 65-39 Home 11/18/2021 Saint Francis (PA) W 85-55 Home 11/21/2021 Merrimack W 72-43 Home 11/24/2021 Memphis - Home 12/1/2021 Maryland - Away 12/4/2021 Wake Forest - Home 12/8/2021 Cornell - Home 12/12/2021 Dayton - Away 12/17/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Home

Memphis Schedule