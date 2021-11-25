How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams square off when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) host the No. 9 Memphis Tigers (4-0) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. The Hokies will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Tigers, winners of four straight.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Memphis
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Memphis
- Last year, the Hokies put up 72.0 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 62.7 the Tigers allowed.
- The Tigers' 72.4 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 66.0 the Hokies gave up to opponents.
- The Hokies shot 45.0% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers shot at a 44.4% clip from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
- Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 12.4 per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- Storm Murphy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Landers Nolley II averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Moussa Cisse averaged 6.3 boards per game and Alex Lomax dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- Nolley knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- DeAndre Williams and Cisse were defensive standouts last season, with Williams averaging 1.7 steals per game and Cisse collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Maine
W 82-47
Home
11/12/2021
Navy
W 77-57
Away
11/15/2021
Radford
W 65-39
Home
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 85-55
Home
11/21/2021
Merrimack
W 72-43
Home
11/24/2021
Memphis
-
Home
12/1/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/4/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
12/8/2021
Cornell
-
Home
12/12/2021
Dayton
-
Away
12/17/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Tennessee Tech
W 89-65
Home
11/13/2021
North Carolina Central
W 90-51
Home
11/16/2021
Saint Louis
W 90-74
Home
11/19/2021
Western Kentucky
W 74-62
Home
11/24/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
12/1/2021
Georgia
-
Away
12/4/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
12/10/2021
Murray State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Alabama
-
Home
12/18/2021
Tennessee
-
Home