Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Merrimack
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Merrimack
- Last year, the Hokies averaged 72.0 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 66.7 the Warriors allowed.
- The Warriors scored only 0.3 more points per game last year (66.3) than the Hokies allowed their opponents to score (66.0).
- The Hokies made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Warriors shot at a 44.9% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma put up 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Wabissa Bede averaged 3.1 assists per game to go with his 3.9 PPG scoring average.
- Nahiem Alleyne hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Hunter Cattoor and Aluma were defensive standouts last season, with Cattoor averaging 0.9 steals per game and Aluma collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Minor accumulated 12 points and 8.1 boards per game last season.
- Mikey Watkins averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 12 points per contest.
- Mykel Derring knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Watkins averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Minor notched 1.4 blocks per contest.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Maine
W 82-47
Home
11/12/2021
Navy
W 77-57
Away
11/15/2021
Radford
W 65-39
Home
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 85-55
Home
11/21/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
11/24/2021
Memphis
-
Home
12/1/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/4/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
12/8/2021
Cornell
-
Home
12/12/2021
Dayton
-
Away
Merrimack Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Emerson
W 77-48
Home
11/11/2021
NJIT
W 61-54
Away
11/13/2021
Rutgers
L 48-35
Away
11/17/2021
Army
L 74-51
Away
11/19/2021
Lehigh
W 55-45
Home
11/21/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
11/23/2021
Hartford
-
Home
11/28/2021
Boston University
-
Away
12/4/2021
UMass-Lowell
-
Home
12/7/2021
Brown
-
Home
12/9/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Merrimack at Virginia Tech
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)