    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) celebrates after connecting on a three-pointer against Maine in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Merrimack

    Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Merrimack

    • Last year, the Hokies averaged 72.0 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 66.7 the Warriors allowed.
    • The Warriors scored only 0.3 more points per game last year (66.3) than the Hokies allowed their opponents to score (66.0).
    • The Hokies made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
    • The Warriors shot at a 44.9% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Keve Aluma put up 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • Wabissa Bede averaged 3.1 assists per game to go with his 3.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Nahiem Alleyne hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Hunter Cattoor and Aluma were defensive standouts last season, with Cattoor averaging 0.9 steals per game and Aluma collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Merrimack Players to Watch

    • Jordan Minor accumulated 12 points and 8.1 boards per game last season.
    • Mikey Watkins averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 12 points per contest.
    • Mykel Derring knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Watkins averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Minor notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Maine

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Navy

    W 77-57

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Radford

    W 65-39

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 85-55

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    Merrimack Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Emerson

    W 77-48

    Home

    11/11/2021

    NJIT

    W 61-54

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Rutgers

    L 48-35

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Army

    L 74-51

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Lehigh

    W 55-45

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Merrimack at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

