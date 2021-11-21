Nov 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) celebrates after connecting on a three-pointer against Maine in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Merrimack

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Merrimack

Last year, the Hokies averaged 72.0 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 66.7 the Warriors allowed.

The Warriors scored only 0.3 more points per game last year (66.3) than the Hokies allowed their opponents to score (66.0).

The Hokies made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Warriors shot at a 44.9% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma put up 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.

Wabissa Bede averaged 3.1 assists per game to go with his 3.9 PPG scoring average.

Nahiem Alleyne hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Hunter Cattoor and Aluma were defensive standouts last season, with Cattoor averaging 0.9 steals per game and Aluma collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Minor accumulated 12 points and 8.1 boards per game last season.

Mikey Watkins averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 12 points per contest.

Mykel Derring knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Watkins averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Minor notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Maine W 82-47 Home 11/12/2021 Navy W 77-57 Away 11/15/2021 Radford W 65-39 Home 11/18/2021 Saint Francis (PA) W 85-55 Home 11/21/2021 Merrimack - Home 11/24/2021 Memphis - Home 12/1/2021 Maryland - Away 12/4/2021 Wake Forest - Home 12/8/2021 Cornell - Home 12/12/2021 Dayton - Away

Merrimack Schedule