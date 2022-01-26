How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (10-9, 2-6 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (14-5, 6-2 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Cassell Coliseum, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Miami
- The 69.0 points per game the Hokies average are the same as the Hurricanes allow.
- The Hurricanes' 75.9 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 60.7 the Hokies give up.
- This season, the Hokies have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
- Virginia Tech's leading scorer is Keve Aluma, who tallies 15.9 points a game in addition to his 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- The Hokies get the most three-point shooting production out of Hunter Cattoor, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Mutts and Aluma lead Virginia Tech on the defensive end, with Mutts leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Aluma in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty holds the top spot on the Hurricanes leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Miami's assist leader is Charlie Moore with 3.7 per game. He also averages 12.5 points per game and adds 2.8 rebounds per game.
- Moore averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hurricanes.
- Miami's leader in steals is Moore (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sam Waardenburg (1.1 per game).
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Virginia
L 54-52
Away
1/15/2022
Notre Dame
W 79-73
Home
1/19/2022
NC State
W 62-59
Away
1/22/2022
Boston College
L 68-63
Away
1/24/2022
North Carolina
L 78-68
Away
1/26/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/29/2022
Florida State
-
Away
2/2/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
2/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
2/7/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
2/12/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Syracuse
W 88-87
Home
1/8/2022
Duke
W 76-74
Away
1/11/2022
Florida State
L 65-64
Away
1/18/2022
North Carolina
W 85-57
Home
1/22/2022
Florida State
L 61-60
Home
1/26/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
2/2/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
2/5/2022
Virginia
-
Away
2/9/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
2/12/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away