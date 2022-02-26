Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Miami won 85-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (17-11, 9-8 ACC) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (20-8, 12-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Miami vs Virginia Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Miami

-1.5

139.5 points

Key Stats for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

  • The 74.9 points per game the Hurricanes average are 13.4 more points than the Hokies allow (61.5).
  • The Hokies' 69.8 points per game are just one fewer point than the 70.8 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Hurricanes have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Hokies' opponents have made.
  • The Hokies are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.3% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty records a team-high 17.7 points per contest. He is also putting up 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Isaiah Wong puts up 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Charlie Moore leads his team in assists per game (4), and also totals 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Miller averages a team-best 5.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 53.3% from the floor.
  • Sam Waardenburg averages 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the field and 45.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma is posting team highs in points (15.7 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is delivering 6.5 rebounds, making 52.5% of his shots from the field.
  • Justyn Mutts paces the Hokies in rebounding (7.3 per game) and assists (3.3), and puts up 10.1 points. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Cattoor gets the Hokies 10 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Hokies get 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Nahiem Alleyne.
  • Storm Murphy gets the Hokies 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Virginia Tech at Miami

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

