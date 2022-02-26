How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (17-11, 9-8 ACC) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (20-8, 12-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Watsco Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami
-1.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for Miami vs. Virginia Tech
- The 74.9 points per game the Hurricanes average are 13.4 more points than the Hokies allow (61.5).
- The Hokies' 69.8 points per game are just one fewer point than the 70.8 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- This season, the Hurricanes have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Hokies' opponents have made.
- The Hokies are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.3% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty records a team-high 17.7 points per contest. He is also putting up 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Isaiah Wong puts up 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Charlie Moore leads his team in assists per game (4), and also totals 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jordan Miller averages a team-best 5.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 53.3% from the floor.
- Sam Waardenburg averages 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the field and 45.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma is posting team highs in points (15.7 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is delivering 6.5 rebounds, making 52.5% of his shots from the field.
- Justyn Mutts paces the Hokies in rebounding (7.3 per game) and assists (3.3), and puts up 10.1 points. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Hunter Cattoor gets the Hokies 10 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Hokies get 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Nahiem Alleyne.
- Storm Murphy gets the Hokies 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
