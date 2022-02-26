How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Miami won 85-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (17-11, 9-8 ACC) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (20-8, 12-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Miami -1.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

The 74.9 points per game the Hurricanes average are 13.4 more points than the Hokies allow (61.5).

The Hokies' 69.8 points per game are just one fewer point than the 70.8 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

This season, the Hurricanes have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Hokies' opponents have made.

The Hokies are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.3% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty records a team-high 17.7 points per contest. He is also putting up 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Wong puts up 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Charlie Moore leads his team in assists per game (4), and also totals 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jordan Miller averages a team-best 5.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 53.3% from the floor.

Sam Waardenburg averages 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the field and 45.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch