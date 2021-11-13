Virginia Tech vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) take the court against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Navy vs. Virginia Tech

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Navy Alumni Hall
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Virginia Tech vs Navy Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Virginia Tech

    -10.5

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Navy vs. Virginia Tech

    • Last year, the 72 points per game the Hokies recorded were five more points than the Midshipmen gave up (67).
    • The Midshipmen averaged 5.5 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Hokies gave up (66).
    • The Hokies shot 45% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
    • The Midshipmen shot 44.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Keve Aluma paced the Hokies with 15.2 points per game and 7.9 rebounds last year, while also averaging 2.2 assists.
    • Justyn Mutts put up 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 51.2% from the floor.
    • Tyrece Radford averaged 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Nahiem Alleyne averaged 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Hunter Cattoor posted 8.5 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Cam Davis scored 16.1 points and dished out 2.6 assists per game last season.
    • Greg Summers pulled down 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.
    • John Carter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Davis and Richard Njoku were defensive standouts last season, with Davis averaging 1.4 steals per game and Njoku collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Navy

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
