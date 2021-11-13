Virginia Tech vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) take the court against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia Tech
-10.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Navy vs. Virginia Tech
- Last year, the 72 points per game the Hokies recorded were five more points than the Midshipmen gave up (67).
- The Midshipmen averaged 5.5 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Hokies gave up (66).
- The Hokies shot 45% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
- The Midshipmen shot 44.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma paced the Hokies with 15.2 points per game and 7.9 rebounds last year, while also averaging 2.2 assists.
- Justyn Mutts put up 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 51.2% from the floor.
- Tyrece Radford averaged 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Nahiem Alleyne averaged 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest last season.
- Hunter Cattoor posted 8.5 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest last season.
Navy Players to Watch
- Cam Davis scored 16.1 points and dished out 2.6 assists per game last season.
- Greg Summers pulled down 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.
- John Carter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Davis and Richard Njoku were defensive standouts last season, with Davis averaging 1.4 steals per game and Njoku collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
