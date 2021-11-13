Virginia Tech vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) take the court against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Navy vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Navy Alumni Hall

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -10.5 134.5 points

Key Stats for Navy vs. Virginia Tech

Last year, the 72 points per game the Hokies recorded were five more points than the Midshipmen gave up (67).

The Midshipmen averaged 5.5 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Hokies gave up (66).

The Hokies shot 45% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.

The Midshipmen shot 44.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma paced the Hokies with 15.2 points per game and 7.9 rebounds last year, while also averaging 2.2 assists.

Justyn Mutts put up 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 51.2% from the floor.

Tyrece Radford averaged 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nahiem Alleyne averaged 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest last season.

Hunter Cattoor posted 8.5 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest last season.

Navy Players to Watch