How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Francisco Caffaro (22) shoots the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (9-9, 2-5 ACC) will host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-7, 1-4 ACC) after losing five straight home games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -1 137.5 points

Key Stats for NC State vs. Virginia Tech

The Hokies record 69.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 74.9 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack score an average of 76.1 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 59.3 the Hokies give up.

The Hokies make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma leads his team in both points (15.8) and assists (2.0) per game, and also averages 6.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Justyn Mutts is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.2) and assists (2.8) per contest, and also averages 10.3 points. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Hunter Cattoor is averaging 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Nahiem Alleyne averages 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Storm Murphy puts up a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.9 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

NC State Players to Watch