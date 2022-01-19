How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (9-9, 2-5 ACC) will host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-7, 1-4 ACC) after losing five straight home games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: PNC Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia Tech
-1
137.5 points
Key Stats for NC State vs. Virginia Tech
- The Hokies record 69.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 74.9 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack score an average of 76.1 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 59.3 the Hokies give up.
- The Hokies make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma leads his team in both points (15.8) and assists (2.0) per game, and also averages 6.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Justyn Mutts is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.2) and assists (2.8) per contest, and also averages 10.3 points. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Hunter Cattoor is averaging 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Nahiem Alleyne averages 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Storm Murphy puts up a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.9 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.6 points per game), rebounding (9.6) and assists (3.3), shooting 53.2% from the floor. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Wolf Pack receive 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jericole Hellems.
- Terquavion Smith is averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.
- Cam Hayes is averaging 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the field.
- Ebenezer Dowuona is averaging 4.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, making 55.8% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
January
19
2022
Virginia Tech at NC State
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
