Virginia Tech vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (7-7, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-5, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
Arena: Cassell Coliseum
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. NC State
- The Hokies put up 71.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 76.1 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 58.0 the Hokies allow.
- The Hokies are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.9% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.5 rebounds and gives out 2.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.2 points per contest.
- Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 15.0 per game to go with 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron has the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19.6 per game), rebounds (9.9 per game), and assists (3.3 per game).
- Terquavion Smith is the top scorer from deep for the Wolf Pack, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- NC State's leader in steals is Seabron with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona with 2.4 per game.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Wake Forest
L 80-61
Home
12/8/2021
Cornell
W 93-60
Home
12/12/2021
Dayton
L 62-57
Away
12/17/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 86-49
Home
12/22/2021
Duke
L 76-65
Away
1/4/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/12/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/15/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/19/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/26/2022
Miami
-
Home
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Purdue
L 82-72
Home
12/17/2021
Richmond
L 83-74
Home
12/21/2021
Wright State
L 84-70
Home
12/29/2021
Miami
L 91-83
Away
1/1/2022
Florida State
L 83-81
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/8/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/12/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/15/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/19/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/22/2022
Virginia
-
Home