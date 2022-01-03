Virginia Tech vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (7-7, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-5, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. NC State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. NC State

The Hokies put up 71.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 76.1 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 58.0 the Hokies allow.

The Hokies are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.9% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.5 rebounds and gives out 2.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.2 points per contest.

Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 15.0 per game to go with 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron has the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19.6 per game), rebounds (9.9 per game), and assists (3.3 per game).

Terquavion Smith is the top scorer from deep for the Wolf Pack, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

NC State's leader in steals is Seabron with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona with 2.4 per game.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Wake Forest L 80-61 Home 12/8/2021 Cornell W 93-60 Home 12/12/2021 Dayton L 62-57 Away 12/17/2021 Saint Bonaventure W 86-49 Home 12/22/2021 Duke L 76-65 Away 1/4/2022 NC State - Home 1/12/2022 Virginia - Away 1/15/2022 Notre Dame - Home 1/19/2022 NC State - Away 1/22/2022 Boston College - Away 1/26/2022 Miami - Home

NC State Schedule