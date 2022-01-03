Virginia Tech vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The NC State Wolf Pack (7-7, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-5, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. NC State

    Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. NC State

    • The Hokies put up 71.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 76.1 the Wolf Pack allow.
    • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 58.0 the Hokies allow.
    • The Hokies are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.9% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who grabs 7.5 rebounds and gives out 2.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.2 points per contest.
    • Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 15.0 per game to go with 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Dereon Seabron has the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19.6 per game), rebounds (9.9 per game), and assists (3.3 per game).
    • Terquavion Smith is the top scorer from deep for the Wolf Pack, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • NC State's leader in steals is Seabron with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona with 2.4 per game.

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 80-61

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cornell

    W 93-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Dayton

    L 62-57

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    W 86-49

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Duke

    L 76-65

    Away

    1/4/2022

    NC State

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    NC State

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    1/26/2022

    Miami

    -

    Home

    NC State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Purdue

    L 82-72

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Richmond

    L 83-74

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Wright State

    L 84-70

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Miami

    L 91-83

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Florida State

    L 83-81

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    NC State at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

