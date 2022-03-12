Virginia Tech and North Carolina battle in the second semifinal of the ACC Tournament on Friday night.

Virginia Tech upset Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday to earn a trip to the semifinals against North Carolina.

How to Watch the ACC Semifinal Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Hokies almost didn't make it as they needed overtime to beat Clemson in the second round on Wednesday.

The back-to-back wins, though, may have just punched Virginia Tech's ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but a win on Friday would clinch it for sure.

The Tar Heels, though, are looking to improve their seed line with a win instead.

North Carolina breezed by Virginia in the quarterfinals on Thursday winning 63-43. It was the Tar Heels' sixth straight victory since being upset by Pitt.

It is the best stretch of basketball of the year for them and it couldn't have come at a better time.

They were coming off an emotional win at Duke on Saturday but avoided a letdown against the Cavaliers in the big win.

Friday, they will look to stay hot and earn a trip to the championship game against either Duke or Miami on Saturday.

