How to Watch the ACC Semifinal Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Virginia Tech upset Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday to earn a trip to the semifinals against North Carolina.
How to Watch the ACC Semifinal Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Today:
Game Date: March 11, 2022
Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream the Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Hokies almost didn't make it as they needed overtime to beat Clemson in the second round on Wednesday.
The back-to-back wins, though, may have just punched Virginia Tech's ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but a win on Friday would clinch it for sure.
The Tar Heels, though, are looking to improve their seed line with a win instead.
North Carolina breezed by Virginia in the quarterfinals on Thursday winning 63-43. It was the Tar Heels' sixth straight victory since being upset by Pitt.
It is the best stretch of basketball of the year for them and it couldn't have come at a better time.
They were coming off an emotional win at Duke on Saturday but avoided a letdown against the Cavaliers in the big win.
Friday, they will look to stay hot and earn a trip to the championship game against either Duke or Miami on Saturday.
Regional restrictions may apply.