How to Watch the ACC Semifinal Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia Tech and North Carolina battle in the second semifinal of the ACC Tournament on Friday night.

Virginia Tech upset Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday to earn a trip to the semifinals against North Carolina.

How to Watch the ACC Semifinal Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies almost didn't make it as they needed overtime to beat Clemson in the second round on Wednesday.

The back-to-back wins, though, may have just punched Virginia Tech's ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but a win on Friday would clinch it for sure.

The Tar Heels, though, are looking to improve their seed line with a win instead. 

North Carolina breezed by Virginia in the quarterfinals on Thursday winning 63-43. It was the Tar Heels' sixth straight victory since being upset by Pitt. 

It is the best stretch of basketball of the year for them and it couldn't have come at a better time.

They were coming off an emotional win at Duke on Saturday but avoided a letdown against the Cavaliers in the big win.

Friday, they will look to stay hot and earn a trip to the championship game against either Duke or Miami on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

