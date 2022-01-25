How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) drives the ball around Miami Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph (4) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC) will host the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-8, 2-5 ACC) after winning seven home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -4.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

The 77.9 points per game the Tar Heels average are 18.1 more points than the Hokies give up (59.8).

The Hokies put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (72.6).

The Tar Heels make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

The Hokies have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot is tops on his squad in both points (16.9) and rebounds (11.3) per game, and also posts 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Caleb Love averages 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Davis puts up a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 46.9% from the field and 42.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Brady Manek is putting up 12.9 points, 1.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Dawson Garcia is posting 8.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch