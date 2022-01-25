Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) drives the ball around Miami Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph (4) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC) will host the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-8, 2-5 ACC) after winning seven home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Carolina

-4.5

141.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

  • The 77.9 points per game the Tar Heels average are 18.1 more points than the Hokies give up (59.8).
  • The Hokies put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (72.6).
  • The Tar Heels make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • The Hokies have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot is tops on his squad in both points (16.9) and rebounds (11.3) per game, and also posts 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Caleb Love averages 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • RJ Davis puts up a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 46.9% from the field and 42.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Brady Manek is putting up 12.9 points, 1.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Dawson Garcia is posting 8.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma is the Hokies' top scorer (15.7 points per game), and he posts 2.0 assists and 6.8 rebounds.
  • Justyn Mutts is No. 1 on the Hokies in rebounding (7.1 per game) and assists (2.8), and produces 10.1 points. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • The Hokies get 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Hunter Cattoor.
  • The Hokies receive 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Nahiem Alleyne.
  • The Hokies get 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Storm Murphy.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
