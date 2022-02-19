How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
- The Hokies put up 70.6 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tar Heels allow.
- The Tar Heels put up 16.8 more points per game (78.3) than the Hokies allow (61.5).
- The Hokies make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who pulls down 7.5 rebounds and gives out 3.3 assists per game along with scoring 10.3 points per contest.
- Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 15.8 per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot holds the top spot on the Tar Heels leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.2 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.
- North Carolina's assist leader is Caleb Love with 3.6 per game. He also records 15.1 points per game and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Love is consistent from deep and leads the Tar Heels with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Love (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Carolina while Bacot (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Virginia Tech Schedule
2/2/2022
Georgia Tech
W 81-66
Home
2/5/2022
Pittsburgh
W 76-71
Away
2/7/2022
Pittsburgh
W 74-47
Home
2/12/2022
Syracuse
W 71-59
Home
2/14/2022
Virginia
W 62-53
Home
2/19/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
2/23/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
2/26/2022
Miami
-
Away
3/1/2022
Louisville
-
Home
3/5/2022
Clemson
-
Away
North Carolina Schedule
2/1/2022
Louisville
W 90-83
Away
2/5/2022
Duke
L 87-67
Home
2/8/2022
Clemson
W 79-77
Away
2/12/2022
Florida State
W 94-74
Home
2/16/2022
Pittsburgh
L 76-67
Home
2/19/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
2/21/2022
Louisville
-
Home
2/26/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
3/5/2022
Duke
-
Away
