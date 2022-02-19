Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) reacts following a win against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

  • The Hokies put up 70.6 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tar Heels allow.
  • The Tar Heels put up 16.8 more points per game (78.3) than the Hokies allow (61.5).
  • The Hokies make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who pulls down 7.5 rebounds and gives out 3.3 assists per game along with scoring 10.3 points per contest.
  • Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 15.8 per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot holds the top spot on the Tar Heels leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.2 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.
  • North Carolina's assist leader is Caleb Love with 3.6 per game. He also records 15.1 points per game and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Love is consistent from deep and leads the Tar Heels with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Love (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Carolina while Bacot (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Georgia Tech

W 81-66

Home

2/5/2022

Pittsburgh

W 76-71

Away

2/7/2022

Pittsburgh

W 74-47

Home

2/12/2022

Syracuse

W 71-59

Home

2/14/2022

Virginia

W 62-53

Home

2/19/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

2/23/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

2/26/2022

Miami

-

Away

3/1/2022

Louisville

-

Home

3/5/2022

Clemson

-

Away

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Louisville

W 90-83

Away

2/5/2022

Duke

L 87-67

Home

2/8/2022

Clemson

W 79-77

Away

2/12/2022

Florida State

W 94-74

Home

2/16/2022

Pittsburgh

L 76-67

Home

2/19/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

2/21/2022

Louisville

-

Home

2/26/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/28/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

3/5/2022

Duke

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
