How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) reacts following a win against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

The Hokies put up 70.6 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tar Heels allow.

The Tar Heels put up 16.8 more points per game (78.3) than the Hokies allow (61.5).

The Hokies make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

The Hokies leader in rebounds and assist is Justyn Mutts, who pulls down 7.5 rebounds and gives out 3.3 assists per game along with scoring 10.3 points per contest.

Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 15.8 per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot holds the top spot on the Tar Heels leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.2 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.

North Carolina's assist leader is Caleb Love with 3.6 per game. He also records 15.1 points per game and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.

Love is consistent from deep and leads the Tar Heels with 2.3 made threes per game.

Love (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Carolina while Bacot (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 Georgia Tech W 81-66 Home 2/5/2022 Pittsburgh W 76-71 Away 2/7/2022 Pittsburgh W 74-47 Home 2/12/2022 Syracuse W 71-59 Home 2/14/2022 Virginia W 62-53 Home 2/19/2022 North Carolina - Home 2/23/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 2/26/2022 Miami - Away 3/1/2022 Louisville - Home 3/5/2022 Clemson - Away

North Carolina Schedule