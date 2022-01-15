Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-7, 0-4 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5, 4-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

  • The Hokies record 69.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Irish allow.
  • The Fighting Irish score 12.5 more points per game (70.9) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (58.4).
  • The Hokies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
  • The Fighting Irish's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Hokies this season is Keve Aluma, who averages 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and two assists per game.
  • Justyn Mutts is Virginia Tech's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Storm Murphy is its best passer, distributing 2.8 assists in each contest.
  • Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Dane Goodwin is the top scorer for the Fighting Irish with 15.4 points per game. He also tacks on 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his stats.
  • Notre Dame's leader in rebounds is Nate Laszewski with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Prentiss Hubb with 3.6 per game.
  • Goodwin knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.
  • Notre Dame's leader in steals is Cormac Ryan (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Laszewski (0.9 per game).

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Dayton

L 62-57

Away

12/17/2021

Saint Bonaventure

W 86-49

Home

12/22/2021

Duke

L 76-65

Away

1/4/2022

NC State

L 68-63

Home

1/12/2022

Virginia

L 54-52

Away

1/15/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

1/19/2022

NC State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Boston College

-

Away

1/24/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/26/2022

Miami

-

Home

1/29/2022

Florida State

-

Away

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Texas A&M-CC

W 83-73

Home

12/28/2021

Pittsburgh

W 68-67

Away

1/5/2022

North Carolina

W 78-73

Home

1/8/2022

Georgia Tech

W 72-68

Away

1/12/2022

Clemson

W 72-56

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

1/17/2022

Howard

-

Away

1/22/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/26/2022

NC State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/31/2022

Duke

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

