How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-7, 0-4 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5, 4-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

The Hokies record 69.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Irish allow.

The Fighting Irish score 12.5 more points per game (70.9) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (58.4).

The Hokies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

The Fighting Irish's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hokies this season is Keve Aluma, who averages 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and two assists per game.

Justyn Mutts is Virginia Tech's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Storm Murphy is its best passer, distributing 2.8 assists in each contest.

Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin is the top scorer for the Fighting Irish with 15.4 points per game. He also tacks on 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his stats.

Notre Dame's leader in rebounds is Nate Laszewski with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Prentiss Hubb with 3.6 per game.

Goodwin knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame's leader in steals is Cormac Ryan (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Laszewski (0.9 per game).

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Dayton L 62-57 Away 12/17/2021 Saint Bonaventure W 86-49 Home 12/22/2021 Duke L 76-65 Away 1/4/2022 NC State L 68-63 Home 1/12/2022 Virginia L 54-52 Away 1/15/2022 Notre Dame - Home 1/19/2022 NC State - Away 1/22/2022 Boston College - Away 1/24/2022 North Carolina - Away 1/26/2022 Miami - Home 1/29/2022 Florida State - Away

Notre Dame Schedule