How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-7, 0-4 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5, 4-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame
- The Hokies record 69.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Irish allow.
- The Fighting Irish score 12.5 more points per game (70.9) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (58.4).
- The Hokies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- The Fighting Irish's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hokies this season is Keve Aluma, who averages 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and two assists per game.
- Justyn Mutts is Virginia Tech's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Storm Murphy is its best passer, distributing 2.8 assists in each contest.
- Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Virginia Tech steals leader is Mutts, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aluma, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin is the top scorer for the Fighting Irish with 15.4 points per game. He also tacks on 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his stats.
- Notre Dame's leader in rebounds is Nate Laszewski with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Prentiss Hubb with 3.6 per game.
- Goodwin knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.
- Notre Dame's leader in steals is Cormac Ryan (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Laszewski (0.9 per game).
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Dayton
L 62-57
Away
12/17/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 86-49
Home
12/22/2021
Duke
L 76-65
Away
1/4/2022
NC State
L 68-63
Home
1/12/2022
Virginia
L 54-52
Away
1/15/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/19/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/24/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/26/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/29/2022
Florida State
-
Away
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Texas A&M-CC
W 83-73
Home
12/28/2021
Pittsburgh
W 68-67
Away
1/5/2022
North Carolina
W 78-73
Home
1/8/2022
Georgia Tech
W 72-68
Away
1/12/2022
Clemson
W 72-56
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/17/2022
Howard
-
Away
1/22/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/26/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/31/2022
Duke
-
Home