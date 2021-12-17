Virginia Tech vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-4) take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-2) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Saint Bonaventure
- The Hokies put up 70.3 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 66.8 the Bonnies allow.
- The Bonnies average 16.6 more points per game (73.8) than the Hokies give up to opponents (57.2).
- This season, the Hokies have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bonnies are shooting 46.0% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.2% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
- Virginia Tech's leading scorer is Keve Aluma, who drops 14.4 points a game in addition to his 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Hunter Cattoor leads the Hokies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mutts and Aluma lead Virginia Tech on the defensive end, with Mutts leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Aluma in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Jaren Holmes leads the Bonnies scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
- Dominick Welch is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bonnies, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals is Welch (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Osun Osunniyi (2.9 per game).
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Xavier
L 59-58
Home
12/1/2021
Maryland
W 62-58
Away
12/4/2021
Wake Forest
L 80-61
Home
12/8/2021
Cornell
W 93-60
Home
12/12/2021
Dayton
L 62-57
Away
12/17/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
12/22/2021
Duke
-
Away
12/29/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
1/1/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/4/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/12/2022
Virginia
-
Away
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Northern Iowa
L 90-80
Home
12/1/2021
Coppin State
W 93-81
Home
12/4/2021
Buffalo
W 68-65
Home
12/8/2021
Loyola (MD)
W 84-71
Home
12/11/2021
UConn
L 74-64
Away
12/17/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
12/22/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
12/30/2021
George Washington
-
Away
1/2/2022
Dayton
-
Away
1/5/2022
Fordham
-
Home
1/8/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
