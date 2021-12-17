Virginia Tech vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-4) take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-2) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Bonaventure

    Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Saint Bonaventure

    • The Hokies put up 70.3 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 66.8 the Bonnies allow.
    • The Bonnies average 16.6 more points per game (73.8) than the Hokies give up to opponents (57.2).
    • This season, the Hokies have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bonnies are shooting 46.0% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.2% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
    • Virginia Tech's leading scorer is Keve Aluma, who drops 14.4 points a game in addition to his 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
    • Hunter Cattoor leads the Hokies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Mutts and Aluma lead Virginia Tech on the defensive end, with Mutts leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Aluma in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

    • Jaren Holmes leads the Bonnies scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
    • Dominick Welch is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bonnies, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Saint Bonaventure's leader in steals is Welch (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Osun Osunniyi (2.9 per game).

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Xavier

    L 59-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Maryland

    W 62-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 80-61

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cornell

    W 93-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Dayton

    L 62-57

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    NC State

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    Saint Bonaventure Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Iowa

    L 90-80

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Coppin State

    W 93-81

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Buffalo

    W 68-65

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    W 84-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UConn

    L 74-64

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Saint Louis

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    St. Bonaventure at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    virginia tech
    College Basketball

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
