Nov 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) celebrates after connecting on a three-pointer against Maine in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Last year, the Hokies recorded just 1.4 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Red Flash allowed (73.4).

The Red Flash's 68.9 points per game last year were just 2.9 more points than the 66.0 the Hokies gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Hokies had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.

The Red Flash shot 42.8% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma accumulated 15.2 points and 7.9 boards per game last season.

Wabissa Bede averaged 3.1 assists per game to go with his 3.9 PPG scoring average.

Nahiem Alleyne knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Hunter Cattoor averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Aluma notched 1.3 blocks per contest.

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 15.5 points and dished out 4.4 assists per game last season.

Mark Flagg pulled down an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game last season.

Bryce Laskey made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.

Dixon-Conover averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Flagg notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Maine W 82-47 Home 11/12/2021 Navy W 77-57 Away 11/15/2021 Radford W 65-39 Home 11/18/2021 Saint Francis (PA) - Home 11/21/2021 Merrimack - Home 11/24/2021 Memphis - Home 12/1/2021 Maryland - Away 12/4/2021 Wake Forest - Home 12/8/2021 Cornell - Home

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule