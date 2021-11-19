Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) celebrates after connecting on a three-pointer against Maine in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA)

    Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA)

    • Last year, the Hokies recorded just 1.4 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Red Flash allowed (73.4).
    • The Red Flash's 68.9 points per game last year were just 2.9 more points than the 66.0 the Hokies gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Hokies had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.
    • The Red Flash shot 42.8% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Keve Aluma accumulated 15.2 points and 7.9 boards per game last season.
    • Wabissa Bede averaged 3.1 assists per game to go with his 3.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Nahiem Alleyne knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Hunter Cattoor averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Aluma notched 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

    • Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 15.5 points and dished out 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Mark Flagg pulled down an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game last season.
    • Bryce Laskey made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Dixon-Conover averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Flagg notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Maine

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Navy

    W 77-57

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Radford

    W 65-39

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    Saint Francis (PA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    George Washington

    L 75-72

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Franciscan (OH)

    W 100-54

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    American

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

