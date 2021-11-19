Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- Last year, the Hokies recorded just 1.4 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Red Flash allowed (73.4).
- The Red Flash's 68.9 points per game last year were just 2.9 more points than the 66.0 the Hokies gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Hokies had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.
- The Red Flash shot 42.8% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma accumulated 15.2 points and 7.9 boards per game last season.
- Wabissa Bede averaged 3.1 assists per game to go with his 3.9 PPG scoring average.
- Nahiem Alleyne knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Hunter Cattoor averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Aluma notched 1.3 blocks per contest.
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 15.5 points and dished out 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Mark Flagg pulled down an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game last season.
- Bryce Laskey made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Dixon-Conover averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Flagg notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Maine
W 82-47
Home
11/12/2021
Navy
W 77-57
Away
11/15/2021
Radford
W 65-39
Home
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
11/21/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
11/24/2021
Memphis
-
Home
12/1/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/4/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
12/8/2021
Cornell
-
Home
Saint Francis (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
George Washington
L 75-72
Away
11/15/2021
Franciscan (OH)
W 100-54
Home
11/18/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
11/24/2021
Cornell
-
Away
11/28/2021
Lehigh
-
Away
12/1/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
12/4/2021
Ohio
-
Away
12/8/2021
American
-
Away
