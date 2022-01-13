How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (9-6, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-6, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-1.5
117 points
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
- The 63.3 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 4.6 more points than the Hokies give up (58.7).
- The Hokies' 70.5 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 58.8 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- The Cavaliers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- The Hokies have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner leads his team in both points (15.0) and rebounds (7.5) per contest, and also posts 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Reece Beekman is tops on the Cavaliers at 4.4 assists per game, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 points.
- Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.0 points, 1.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Kihei Clark averages 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kadin Shedrick posts 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma is putting up a team-best 15.2 points per game. And he is contributing 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 50.9% of his shots from the field.
- Justyn Mutts is averaging a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.9 points and 2.8 assists, making 51.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Hokies get 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Hunter Cattoor.
- The Hokies receive 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Nahiem Alleyne.
- Storm Murphy paces the Hokies in assists (2.9 per game), and posts 8.6 points and 1.5 rebounds. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
12
2022
Virginia Tech at Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
