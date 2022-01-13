Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (9-6, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-6, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia

-1.5

117 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

  • The 63.3 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 4.6 more points than the Hokies give up (58.7).
  • The Hokies' 70.5 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 58.8 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • The Cavaliers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • The Hokies have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner leads his team in both points (15.0) and rebounds (7.5) per contest, and also posts 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Reece Beekman is tops on the Cavaliers at 4.4 assists per game, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 points.
  • Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.0 points, 1.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Kihei Clark averages 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Kadin Shedrick posts 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma is putting up a team-best 15.2 points per game. And he is contributing 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 50.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Justyn Mutts is averaging a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.9 points and 2.8 assists, making 51.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Hokies get 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Hunter Cattoor.
  • The Hokies receive 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Nahiem Alleyne.
  • Storm Murphy paces the Hokies in assists (2.9 per game), and posts 8.6 points and 1.5 rebounds. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Virginia Tech at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17454498
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Kings

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
santa clara
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific

1 minute ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy