How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (9-6, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-6, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -1.5 117 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

The 63.3 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 4.6 more points than the Hokies give up (58.7).

The Hokies' 70.5 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 58.8 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

The Cavaliers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

The Hokies have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner leads his team in both points (15.0) and rebounds (7.5) per contest, and also posts 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Reece Beekman is tops on the Cavaliers at 4.4 assists per game, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 points.

Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.0 points, 1.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Kihei Clark averages 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kadin Shedrick posts 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch