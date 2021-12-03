Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

    Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

    • The Hokies put up just 2.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (67.8).
    • The Demon Deacons average 28.6 more points per game (82.0) than the Hokies give up (53.4).
    • The Hokies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
    • The Demon Deacons have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
    • Keve Aluma is Virginia Tech's leading scorer, averaging 13.1 per game while tacking on 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
    • Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams is at the top of almost all of the Demon Deacons' leaderboards by averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
    • Daivien Williamson averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Demon Deacons.
    • Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton with 1.6 per game.

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 85-55

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Merrimack

    W 72-43

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Memphis

    L 69-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Xavier

    L 59-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Maryland

    W 62-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    Wake Forest Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 87-63

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 92-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Oregon State

    W 80-77

    Home

    11/27/2021

    LSU

    L 75-61

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern

    W 77-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    VMI

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guards Matt Bradley (3) and Lamont Butler (5) celebrate after a play against the Long Beach State Beach during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy