Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

The Hokies put up just 2.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (67.8).

The Demon Deacons average 28.6 more points per game (82.0) than the Hokies give up (53.4).

The Hokies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Demon Deacons have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Keve Aluma is Virginia Tech's leading scorer, averaging 13.1 per game while tacking on 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams is at the top of almost all of the Demon Deacons' leaderboards by averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Daivien Williamson averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton with 1.6 per game.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Saint Francis (PA) W 85-55 Home 11/21/2021 Merrimack W 72-43 Home 11/24/2021 Memphis L 69-61 Home 11/26/2021 Xavier L 59-58 Home 12/1/2021 Maryland W 62-58 Away 12/4/2021 Wake Forest - Home 12/8/2021 Cornell - Home 12/12/2021 Dayton - Away 12/17/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Home 12/22/2021 Duke - Away 12/29/2021 North Carolina - Away

Wake Forest Schedule