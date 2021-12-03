Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest
- The Hokies put up just 2.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (67.8).
- The Demon Deacons average 28.6 more points per game (82.0) than the Hokies give up (53.4).
- The Hokies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Demon Deacons have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
- Keve Aluma is Virginia Tech's leading scorer, averaging 13.1 per game while tacking on 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Hunter Cattoor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hokies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Aluma leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams is at the top of almost all of the Demon Deacons' leaderboards by averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
- Daivien Williamson averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Demon Deacons.
- Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton with 1.6 per game.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 85-55
Home
11/21/2021
Merrimack
W 72-43
Home
11/24/2021
Memphis
L 69-61
Home
11/26/2021
Xavier
L 59-58
Home
12/1/2021
Maryland
W 62-58
Away
12/4/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
12/8/2021
Cornell
-
Home
12/12/2021
Dayton
-
Away
12/17/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
12/22/2021
Duke
-
Away
12/29/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
N.C. A&T
W 87-63
Home
11/23/2021
Kennesaw State
W 92-61
Home
11/26/2021
Oregon State
W 80-77
Home
11/27/2021
LSU
L 75-61
Home
11/30/2021
Northwestern
W 77-73
Home
12/4/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
12/11/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
12/14/2021
VMI
-
Home
12/17/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
12/22/2021
Boston College
-
Home
12/29/2021
Louisville
-
Away