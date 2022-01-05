Clemson looks to beat Virginia for the second time this year when it hosts the Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Clemson and Virginia battle for the second time in two weeks. The Tigers handled the Cavaliers 67-50 back on Dec. 22 in their first meeting.

How to Watch Virginia at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Virginia at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson had its last game against Duke postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, so the Tigers will play Virginia for the second time in two games.

The win against Virginia was its fourth in a row and evened its ACC record to 1-1 and improved its overall record to 9-4.

Tuesday night the Tigers will look for that season sweep of a Virginia team that is coming off a big win against Syracuse on Saturday.

The win for the Cavaliers was their second ACC win, as they beat Pitt by one point in their conference opener.

It has been a tough season for Virginia so far, but it still finds itself 2-1 in the ACC and looks to stay near the top of a loaded conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.