Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Virginia at Clemson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clemson looks to beat Virginia for the second time this year when it hosts the Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

    Clemson and Virginia battle for the second time in two weeks. The Tigers handled the Cavaliers 67-50 back on Dec. 22 in their first meeting.

    How to Watch Virginia at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Virginia at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Clemson had its last game against Duke postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, so the Tigers will play Virginia for the second time in two games. 

    The win against Virginia was its fourth in a row and evened its ACC record to 1-1 and improved its overall record to 9-4.

    Tuesday night the Tigers will look for that season sweep of a Virginia team that is coming off a big win against Syracuse on Saturday.

    The win for the Cavaliers was their second ACC win, as they beat Pitt by one point in their conference opener.

    It has been a tough season for Virginia so far, but it still finds itself 2-1 in the ACC and looks to stay near the top of a loaded conference. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Virginia at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Eggs Over Easy
    entertainment

    How to Watch Eggs Over Easy

    2 minutes ago
    This Is Us
    entertainment

    How to Watch This Is Us Final Season Premiere

    2 minutes ago
    Abbott Elementary
    entertainment

    How to Watch Abbott Elementary Premiere

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Marquette

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball against the Iona Gaels in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State

    2 minutes ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Air Force at Colorado State

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Isaiah Maurice (14) reacts during the first half against New Orleans Privateers guard Troy Green (3) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Clemson

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy