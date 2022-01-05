How to Watch Virginia at Clemson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Clemson and Virginia battle for the second time in two weeks. The Tigers handled the Cavaliers 67-50 back on Dec. 22 in their first meeting.
How to Watch Virginia at Clemson in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: NESN Plus
Live stream the Virginia at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Clemson had its last game against Duke postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, so the Tigers will play Virginia for the second time in two games.
The win against Virginia was its fourth in a row and evened its ACC record to 1-1 and improved its overall record to 9-4.
Tuesday night the Tigers will look for that season sweep of a Virginia team that is coming off a big win against Syracuse on Saturday.
The win for the Cavaliers was their second ACC win, as they beat Pitt by one point in their conference opener.
It has been a tough season for Virginia so far, but it still finds itself 2-1 in the ACC and looks to stay near the top of a loaded conference.
Regional restrictions may apply.