Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (9-4, 0-0 ACC) aim to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 0-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia

    Key Stats for Clemson vs. Virginia

    • The Tigers put up 75.2 points per game, 18 more points than the 57.2 the Cavaliers give up.
    • The Cavaliers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Tigers give up to opponents (65.2).
    • The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
    • The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall is tops on his team in points per game (14.4), and also averages 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • David Collins leads the Tigers at 7.2 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 11.6 points.
    • Hunter Tyson averages 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
    • Nick Honor leads his team in assists per game (3.2), and also posts 9.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jayden Gardner is No. 1 on the Cavaliers in scoring (14.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.8), and averages 1.3 assists. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Reece Beekman leads the Cavaliers in assists (4.4 per game), and puts up 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also posts 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Kadin Shedrick gives the Cavaliers 6.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
    • Kihei Clark tops the Cavaliers in assists (4.4 per game), and produces 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Armaan Franklin is averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 21.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Virginia at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
