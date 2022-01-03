Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (9-4, 0-0 ACC) aim to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 0-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: NESN

Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Virginia

The Tigers put up 75.2 points per game, 18 more points than the 57.2 the Cavaliers give up.

The Cavaliers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Tigers give up to opponents (65.2).

The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall is tops on his team in points per game (14.4), and also averages 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

David Collins leads the Tigers at 7.2 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 11.6 points.

Hunter Tyson averages 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Nick Honor leads his team in assists per game (3.2), and also posts 9.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Virginia Players to Watch