Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

The Clemson Tigers (8-4, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (7-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Clemson

The Cavaliers average 62.9 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 66.5 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers' 75.9 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 55.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 15.3 points and pulls down 8.3 rebounds per game.

Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 6.1 PPG scoring average.

Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 2.6 rejections per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall sits at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 14.7 points per game. He also pulls down 6.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.

David Collins has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 11.7 points and 2.1 assists per game for Clemson to take the top rebound spot on the team. Nick Honor holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 10.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

Al-Amir Dawes makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.

Clemson's leader in steals is Collins (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.2 per game).

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Lehigh W 61-43 Home 11/29/2021 Iowa L 75-74 Home 12/3/2021 Pittsburgh W 57-56 Home 12/7/2021 JMU L 52-49 Away 12/18/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson W 82-49 Home 12/22/2021 Clemson - Home 1/1/2022 Syracuse - Away 1/4/2022 Clemson - Away 1/8/2022 North Carolina - Away 1/12/2022 Virginia Tech - Home 1/15/2022 Wake Forest - Home

