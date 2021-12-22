Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (8-4, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (7-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Clemson

    • The Cavaliers average 62.9 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 66.5 the Tigers give up.
    • The Tigers' 75.9 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 55.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • The Tigers have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 15.3 points and pulls down 8.3 rebounds per game.
    • Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 6.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
    • The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 2.6 rejections per contest.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall sits at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 14.7 points per game. He also pulls down 6.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
    • David Collins has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 11.7 points and 2.1 assists per game for Clemson to take the top rebound spot on the team. Nick Honor holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 10.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Al-Amir Dawes makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
    • Clemson's leader in steals is Collins (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.2 per game).

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    W 61-43

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Iowa

    L 75-74

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 57-56

    Home

    12/7/2021

    JMU

    L 52-49

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 82-49

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    Clemson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Rutgers

    L 74-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami

    L 80-75

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Drake

    W 90-80

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Miami (OH)

    W 89-76

    Home

    12/18/2021

    South Carolina

    W 70-56

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    NC State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Clemson at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
