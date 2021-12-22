Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (8-4, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (7-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Clemson
- The Cavaliers average 62.9 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 66.5 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers' 75.9 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 55.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
Virginia Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 15.3 points and pulls down 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 6.1 PPG scoring average.
- Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 2.6 rejections per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall sits at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 14.7 points per game. He also pulls down 6.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
- David Collins has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 11.7 points and 2.1 assists per game for Clemson to take the top rebound spot on the team. Nick Honor holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 10.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.
- Al-Amir Dawes makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
- Clemson's leader in steals is Collins (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.2 per game).
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
W 61-43
Home
11/29/2021
Iowa
L 75-74
Home
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
W 57-56
Home
12/7/2021
JMU
L 52-49
Away
12/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 82-49
Home
12/22/2021
Clemson
-
Home
1/1/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/4/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/8/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/12/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/15/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Rutgers
L 74-64
Away
12/4/2021
Miami
L 80-75
Away
12/11/2021
Drake
W 90-80
Home
12/14/2021
Miami (OH)
W 89-76
Home
12/18/2021
South Carolina
W 70-56
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/29/2021
Duke
-
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/8/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/15/2022
Boston College
-
Home