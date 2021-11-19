Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Coppin State Eagles (1-5) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (1-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Coppin State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Coppin State

    • Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 68.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 79.1 the Eagles gave up.
    • The Eagles' 72.8 points per game last year were 12.3 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
    • The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
    • The Eagles shot 41.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 41.6% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Sam Hauser averaged 16.0 points per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Jay Huff averaged 7.1 boards per game and Kihei Clark dished out 4.5 assists per game.
    • Hauser knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Reece Beekman averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Huff compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

    Coppin State Players to Watch

    • Jesse Zarzuela's points (13.2 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.
    • Tyree Corbett is at the top of the Coppin State rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.8 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.
    • Zarzuela is the top shooter from deep for the Eagles, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
    • Coppin State's leader in steals is Nendah Tarke (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mike Hood (0.5 per game).

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Navy

    L 66-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Radford

    W 73-52

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Houston

    L 67-47

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    JMU

    -

    Away

    Coppin State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    DePaul

    L 97-72

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rider

    L 81-69

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UConn

    L 89-54

    Away

    11/15/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    L 55-48

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    W 71-49

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Canisius

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Coppin State at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    1 minute ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    1 minute ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy