How to Watch Virginia vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (1-5) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (1-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Coppin State
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Coppin State
- Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 68.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 79.1 the Eagles gave up.
- The Eagles' 72.8 points per game last year were 12.3 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
- The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- The Eagles shot 41.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 41.6% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Sam Hauser averaged 16.0 points per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Jay Huff averaged 7.1 boards per game and Kihei Clark dished out 4.5 assists per game.
- Hauser knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Reece Beekman averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Huff compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Jesse Zarzuela's points (13.2 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.
- Tyree Corbett is at the top of the Coppin State rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.8 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.
- Zarzuela is the top shooter from deep for the Eagles, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Coppin State's leader in steals is Nendah Tarke (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mike Hood (0.5 per game).
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Navy
L 66-58
Home
11/12/2021
Radford
W 73-52
Home
11/16/2021
Houston
L 67-47
Away
11/19/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
11/22/2021
Georgia
-
Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
11/29/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
12/7/2021
JMU
-
Away
Coppin State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
DePaul
L 97-72
Away
11/12/2021
Rider
L 81-69
Away
11/13/2021
UConn
L 89-54
Away
11/15/2021
UNC Greensboro
L 55-48
Away
11/17/2021
Loyola (MD)
W 71-49
Home
11/19/2021
Virginia
-
Away
11/22/2021
Cleveland State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Canisius
-
Away
11/27/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
12/1/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
12/3/2021
Cornell
-
Away
