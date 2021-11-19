Nov 13, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Coppin State Eagles (1-5) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (1-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Coppin State

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Coppin State

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 68.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 79.1 the Eagles gave up.

The Eagles' 72.8 points per game last year were 12.3 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

The Eagles shot 41.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 41.6% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

Virginia Players to Watch

Sam Hauser averaged 16.0 points per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season.

Jay Huff averaged 7.1 boards per game and Kihei Clark dished out 4.5 assists per game.

Hauser knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Reece Beekman averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Huff compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch

Jesse Zarzuela's points (13.2 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.

Tyree Corbett is at the top of the Coppin State rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.8 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.

Zarzuela is the top shooter from deep for the Eagles, hitting 1.3 threes per game.

Coppin State's leader in steals is Nendah Tarke (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mike Hood (0.5 per game).

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Navy L 66-58 Home 11/12/2021 Radford W 73-52 Home 11/16/2021 Houston L 67-47 Away 11/19/2021 Coppin State - Home 11/22/2021 Georgia - Away 11/26/2021 Lehigh - Home 11/29/2021 Iowa - Home 12/3/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 12/7/2021 JMU - Away

Coppin State Schedule