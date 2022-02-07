Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia at Duke in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia travels to No. 7 Duke on Monday night looking to extend its two-game winning streak. The Blue Devils are on a five-game winning streak.

Virginia hits the road on Monday night looking to win its third straight game after it beat Boston College last Tuesday and then played one of its best games of the year in a 71–58 win over Miami on Saturday.

How to Watch Virginia at Duke in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Virginia at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The consecutive wins have moved the Cavaliers to 8–5 in the ACC and 14–9 overall as they look to make a push for another NCAA tournament berth.

The Cavaliers haven't won three straight since the end of November and Monday they will look to do so and in the process upset a Duke team coming off a blowout win of North Carolina on Saturday.

The Blue Devils beat the Tar Heels, 87–67, in coach Mike Krzyzewski's last game against rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The win was the fifth straight for Duke, as it continues to sit at the top of the ACC with a 9–2 record.

No. 7 Duke is 19–3 overall and the Blue Devils look like a threat for a coveted No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

They will look to stay hot Monday night in the first of two meetings against the Cavaliers this year.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Virginia at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
