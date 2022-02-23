Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) reacts to a call during the second half of the college basketball game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Duke

The 80.1 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 20.0 more points than the Cavaliers allow (60.1).

The Cavaliers average just 1.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.3).

This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 16.9 points and grabs 8.5 boards per game.

Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 13.9 points per contest.

The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of AJ Griffin, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

The Duke steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Gardner with 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Reece Beekman dishes out more assists than any other Virginia teammate with 5.0 per game. He also scores 7.7 points and pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game.

Kihei Clark is the top shooter from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Beekman (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia while Kadin Shedrick (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Virginia L 69-68 Home 2/10/2022 Clemson W 82-64 Away 2/12/2022 Boston College W 72-61 Away 2/15/2022 Wake Forest W 76-74 Home 2/19/2022 Florida State W 88-70 Home 2/23/2022 Virginia - Away 2/26/2022 Syracuse - Away 3/1/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 3/5/2022 North Carolina - Home

