How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) reacts to a call during the second half of the college basketball game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Duke

  • The 80.1 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 20.0 more points than the Cavaliers allow (60.1).
  • The Cavaliers average just 1.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.3).
  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

  • The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 16.9 points and grabs 8.5 boards per game.
  • Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 13.9 points per contest.
  • The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of AJ Griffin, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
  • The Duke steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Gardner with 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
  • Reece Beekman dishes out more assists than any other Virginia teammate with 5.0 per game. He also scores 7.7 points and pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Kihei Clark is the top shooter from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • Beekman (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia while Kadin Shedrick (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Virginia

L 69-68

Home

2/10/2022

Clemson

W 82-64

Away

2/12/2022

Boston College

W 72-61

Away

2/15/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-74

Home

2/19/2022

Florida State

W 88-70

Home

2/23/2022

Virginia

-

Away

2/26/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

3/1/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

3/5/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Miami

W 71-58

Home

2/7/2022

Duke

W 69-68

Away

2/12/2022

Georgia Tech

W 63-53

Home

2/14/2022

Virginia Tech

L 62-53

Away

2/19/2022

Miami

W 74-71

Away

2/23/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/26/2022

Florida State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Louisville

-

Away

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Duke at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
