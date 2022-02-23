How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Duke
- The 80.1 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 20.0 more points than the Cavaliers allow (60.1).
- The Cavaliers average just 1.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.3).
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 16.9 points and grabs 8.5 boards per game.
- Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 13.9 points per contest.
- The Blue Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of AJ Griffin, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- The Duke steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Virginia Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Gardner with 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
- Reece Beekman dishes out more assists than any other Virginia teammate with 5.0 per game. He also scores 7.7 points and pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Kihei Clark is the top shooter from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Beekman (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia while Kadin Shedrick (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Virginia
L 69-68
Home
2/10/2022
Clemson
W 82-64
Away
2/12/2022
Boston College
W 72-61
Away
2/15/2022
Wake Forest
W 76-74
Home
2/19/2022
Florida State
W 88-70
Home
2/23/2022
Virginia
-
Away
2/26/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
3/1/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
3/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Miami
W 71-58
Home
2/7/2022
Duke
W 69-68
Away
2/12/2022
Georgia Tech
W 63-53
Home
2/14/2022
Virginia Tech
L 62-53
Away
2/19/2022
Miami
W 74-71
Away
2/23/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/26/2022
Florida State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Louisville
-
Away
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Duke at Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
