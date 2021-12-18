How to Watch Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-9) hope to end a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- The 61.0 points per game the Cavaliers score are 20.1 fewer points than the Knights allow (81.1).
- The Knights put up an average of 61.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 55.8 the Cavaliers give up.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Knights allow to opponents.
- The Knights' 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
Virginia Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who accumulates 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 6.3 PPG scoring average.
- Kihei Clark leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Brandon Rush is at the top of the Knights scoring leaderboard with 13.8 points per game. He also collects 2.6 rebounds and averages 1.9 assists per game.
- Fairleigh Dickinson's leader in rebounds is John Square Jr. with 4.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Devon Dunn with 2.4 per game.
- Dunn is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knights, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Fairleigh Dickinson's leader in steals is Dunn with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Anquan Hill with 0.9 per game.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Providence
W 58-40
Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
W 61-43
Home
11/29/2021
Iowa
L 75-74
Home
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
W 57-56
Home
12/7/2021
JMU
L 52-49
Away
12/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
12/22/2021
Clemson
-
Home
1/1/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/4/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/8/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/12/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Princeton
L 89-79
Away
11/30/2021
Manhattan
L 78-73
Away
12/2/2021
Drexel
L 86-65
Away
12/7/2021
La Salle
L 81-55
Away
12/15/2021
Fairfield
L 72-54
Home
12/18/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/22/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Away
12/31/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Away
1/6/2022
Merrimack
-
Home
1/8/2022
Bryant
-
Home