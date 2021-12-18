Nov 20, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) drives against Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-9) hope to end a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

The 61.0 points per game the Cavaliers score are 20.1 fewer points than the Knights allow (81.1).

The Knights put up an average of 61.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 55.8 the Cavaliers give up.

The Cavaliers are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Knights allow to opponents.

The Knights' 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Virginia Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who accumulates 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 6.3 PPG scoring average.

Kihei Clark leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Brandon Rush is at the top of the Knights scoring leaderboard with 13.8 points per game. He also collects 2.6 rebounds and averages 1.9 assists per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson's leader in rebounds is John Square Jr. with 4.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Devon Dunn with 2.4 per game.

Dunn is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knights, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson's leader in steals is Dunn with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Anquan Hill with 0.9 per game.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Providence W 58-40 Away 11/26/2021 Lehigh W 61-43 Home 11/29/2021 Iowa L 75-74 Home 12/3/2021 Pittsburgh W 57-56 Home 12/7/2021 JMU L 52-49 Away 12/18/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson - Home 12/22/2021 Clemson - Home 1/1/2022 Syracuse - Away 1/4/2022 Clemson - Away 1/8/2022 North Carolina - Away 1/12/2022 Virginia Tech - Home

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule