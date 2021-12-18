Skip to main content
    How to Watch Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) drives against Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-9) hope to end a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

    • The 61.0 points per game the Cavaliers score are 20.1 fewer points than the Knights allow (81.1).
    • The Knights put up an average of 61.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 55.8 the Cavaliers give up.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Knights allow to opponents.
    • The Knights' 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who accumulates 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 6.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Kihei Clark leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

    • Brandon Rush is at the top of the Knights scoring leaderboard with 13.8 points per game. He also collects 2.6 rebounds and averages 1.9 assists per game.
    • Fairleigh Dickinson's leader in rebounds is John Square Jr. with 4.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Devon Dunn with 2.4 per game.
    • Dunn is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knights, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Fairleigh Dickinson's leader in steals is Dunn with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Anquan Hill with 0.9 per game.

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Providence

    W 58-40

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    W 61-43

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Iowa

    L 75-74

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 57-56

    Home

    12/7/2021

    JMU

    L 52-49

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Princeton

    L 89-79

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Manhattan

    L 78-73

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Drexel

    L 86-65

    Away

    12/7/2021

    La Salle

    L 81-55

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Fairfield

    L 72-54

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

