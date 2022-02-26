How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Florida State
- The 63.4 points per game the Cavaliers average are 7.9 fewer points than the Seminoles allow (71.3).
- The Seminoles' 71.0 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 60.3 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- The Seminoles have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
Virginia Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who averages 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 5.0 assists per game to go with his 7.9 PPG scoring average.
- Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Caleb Mills is at the top of the Seminoles scoring leaderboard with 12.7 points per game. He also collects 2.3 rebounds and averages 2.5 assists per game.
- Florida State's leader in rebounds is Anthony Polite with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Rayquan Evans with 2.7 per game.
- Mills is consistent from distance and leads the Seminoles with 1.2 made threes per game.
- Florida State's leader in steals is Mills with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Butler with 1.0 per game.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Duke
W 69-68
Away
2/12/2022
Georgia Tech
W 63-53
Home
2/14/2022
Virginia Tech
L 62-53
Away
2/19/2022
Miami
W 74-71
Away
2/23/2022
Duke
L 65-61
Home
2/26/2022
Florida State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Louisville
-
Away
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Pittsburgh
L 56-51
Home
2/12/2022
North Carolina
L 94-74
Away
2/15/2022
Clemson
W 81-80
Home
2/19/2022
Duke
L 88-70
Away
2/21/2022
Boston College
L 71-55
Away
2/26/2022
Virginia
-
Away
3/2/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
3/5/2022
NC State
-
Home
