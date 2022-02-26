Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Florida State

  • The 63.4 points per game the Cavaliers average are 7.9 fewer points than the Seminoles allow (71.3).
  • The Seminoles' 71.0 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 60.3 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • The Seminoles have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who averages 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
  • Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 5.0 assists per game to go with his 7.9 PPG scoring average.
  • Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Caleb Mills is at the top of the Seminoles scoring leaderboard with 12.7 points per game. He also collects 2.3 rebounds and averages 2.5 assists per game.
  • Florida State's leader in rebounds is Anthony Polite with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Rayquan Evans with 2.7 per game.
  • Mills is consistent from distance and leads the Seminoles with 1.2 made threes per game.
  • Florida State's leader in steals is Mills with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Butler with 1.0 per game.

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Duke

W 69-68

Away

2/12/2022

Georgia Tech

W 63-53

Home

2/14/2022

Virginia Tech

L 62-53

Away

2/19/2022

Miami

W 74-71

Away

2/23/2022

Duke

L 65-61

Home

2/26/2022

Florida State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Louisville

-

Away

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Pittsburgh

L 56-51

Home

2/12/2022

North Carolina

L 94-74

Away

2/15/2022

Clemson

W 81-80

Home

2/19/2022

Duke

L 88-70

Away

2/21/2022

Boston College

L 71-55

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia

-

Away

3/2/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

3/5/2022

NC State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Florida State at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
