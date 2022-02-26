How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Florida State

The 63.4 points per game the Cavaliers average are 7.9 fewer points than the Seminoles allow (71.3).

The Seminoles' 71.0 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 60.3 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

The Seminoles have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who averages 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 5.0 assists per game to go with his 7.9 PPG scoring average.

Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills is at the top of the Seminoles scoring leaderboard with 12.7 points per game. He also collects 2.3 rebounds and averages 2.5 assists per game.

Florida State's leader in rebounds is Anthony Polite with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Rayquan Evans with 2.7 per game.

Mills is consistent from distance and leads the Seminoles with 1.2 made threes per game.

Florida State's leader in steals is Mills with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Butler with 1.0 per game.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Duke W 69-68 Away 2/12/2022 Georgia Tech W 63-53 Home 2/14/2022 Virginia Tech L 62-53 Away 2/19/2022 Miami W 74-71 Away 2/23/2022 Duke L 65-61 Home 2/26/2022 Florida State - Home 3/5/2022 Louisville - Away

Florida State Schedule