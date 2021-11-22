Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (2-2) battle the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2) at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday, November 22, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-7.5
122 points
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Virginia
- Last year, the 68.2 points per game the Cavaliers averaged were 9.8 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (78).
- The Bulldogs put up 17 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).
- The Cavaliers shot 47.4% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs shot 45.8% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 41.6% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jay Huff was tops on the Cavaliers at 7.1 rebounds per contest last year, while also posting 1.0 assists and 13.0 points.
- Sam Hauser led the Cavaliers at 16.0 points per game last season, while also posting 1.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds.
- Trey Murphy III posted 11.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last year.
- Kihei Clark put up a team-best 4.5 assists per contest last season. He also put up 9.5 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the floor.
- Reece Beekman averaged 4.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game last year.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Sahvir Wheeler scored 14.0 points and dished out 7.4 assists per game last season.
- Toumani Camara pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.
- P.J. Horne hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Wheeler averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Camara notched 1.1 blocks per contest.
