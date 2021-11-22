Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Georgia's Braelen Bridges (23) and Georgia's Kario Oquendo (3) celebrates after an NCAA basketball game between FIU and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Georgia won 58-51. News Joshua L Jones

    Georgia's Braelen Bridges (23) and Georgia's Kario Oquendo (3) celebrates after an NCAA basketball game between FIU and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Georgia won 58-51. News Joshua L Jones

    The Georgia Bulldogs (2-2) battle the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2) at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday, November 22, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Virginia

    Virginia vs Georgia Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Virginia

    -7.5

    122 points

    Key Stats for Georgia vs. Virginia

    • Last year, the 68.2 points per game the Cavaliers averaged were 9.8 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (78).
    • The Bulldogs put up 17 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).
    • The Cavaliers shot 47.4% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs shot 45.8% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 41.6% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jay Huff was tops on the Cavaliers at 7.1 rebounds per contest last year, while also posting 1.0 assists and 13.0 points.
    • Sam Hauser led the Cavaliers at 16.0 points per game last season, while also posting 1.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds.
    • Trey Murphy III posted 11.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last year.
    • Kihei Clark put up a team-best 4.5 assists per contest last season. He also put up 9.5 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the floor.
    • Reece Beekman averaged 4.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game last year.

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Sahvir Wheeler scored 14.0 points and dished out 7.4 assists per game last season.
    • Toumani Camara pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.
    • P.J. Horne hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Wheeler averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Camara notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Virginia at Georgia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    demar-derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Bulls

    1 minute ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Blues

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Tech vs. Charleston Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) fight for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Georgia's Braelen Bridges (23) and Georgia's Kario Oquendo (3) celebrates after an NCAA basketball game between FIU and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Georgia won 58-51. News Joshua L Jones
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy