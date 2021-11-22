How to Watch Virginia at Georgia

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers at Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia seeks to bounce back from a loss when it faces Virginia in the Legends Classic on Monday night in men's college basketball.
    The Georgia men's basketball team is off to a 2–2 start to its 2021 campaign entering Monday's contest against Virginia.

    The Bulldogs beat Florida International 58–51 and South Carolina State 76–60. Their two losses came against Cincinnati 73–68 and Georgia Tech 88–78.

    Virginia is also off to a 2–2 start his season in the ACC. The Cavaliers lost their season opener to Navy 66–58 and then beat Radford 73–52. They then lost to No. 12 Houston 67–47 before beating Coppin State a couple of days ago.

    How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers at Georgia Bulldogs Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    You can live stream Virginia Cavaliers at Georgia Bulldogs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Georgia has scored 280 total points this season, an average of 70 points per game. They are averaging 34.8 rebounds per game as a team. Aaron Cook leads the team in scoring with 15 points per game.

    Virginia averaged 61.5 points per game as a team which is 246 total points. Jayden Gardner leads the team in points with 13.5 per game and rebounds with 7.8 per game. Reece Beekman leads the team in assists per game with 4.0.

    Virginia is the better team coming into this game, but this will not be an easy game for either team. We are in for a close, hard-fought matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

