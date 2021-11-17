Virginia vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports