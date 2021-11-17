Virginia vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-1) play the No. 15 Houston Cougars (2-0) at Fertitta Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Houston vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fertitta Center
- Arena: Fertitta Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-5.5
119 points
Key Stats for Houston vs. Virginia
- Last year, the Cougars recorded 15.6 more points per game (76.1) than the Cavaliers allowed (60.5).
- The Cavaliers' 68.2 points per game last year were 10 more points than the 58.2 the Cougars gave up.
- The Cougars made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- The Cavaliers shot 47.4% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 37.8% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
Houston Players to Watch
- Quentin Grimes posted a team-best 17.3 points per game last season. He also put up 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 40.3% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in the country).
- Dejon Jarreau led the Cougars at 4.2 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 10.3 points.
- Justin Gorham was tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.3) last season, and also posted 8.1 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Marcus Sasser put up 12.4 points, 2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest last season.
- Tramon Mark posted 7.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Sam Hauser averaged 16 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Jay Huff grabbed 7.1 rebounds per game, while Kihei Clark notched 4.5 assists per contest.
- Hauser made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Reece Beekman averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Huff compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
16
2021
Virginia at Houston
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
