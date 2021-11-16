Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers at Houston Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 15 Houston looks to start the season with its third straight win on Tuesday when it hosts Virginia in men's college basketball.
    The No. 15 Houston men's basketball team has gotten off to a rocky start despite winning both of its games.

    In the Cougars' season opener against Hofstra, they had to battle back from a 13-point deficit to send the game to overtime. The Cougars dominated the extra period to pick up the eight-point win, but it was not easy.

    How to Watch Virginia at Houston Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Virginia at Houston game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Houston was much better on Friday as it took down Rice by 33 points. On Tuesday, the Cougars host Virginia, which is coming off its first win of the year after an upset loss to Navy in its season opener.

    Virginia's debut did not go as planned as Navy controlled the game in the eight-point upset win. The Cavaliers bounced back Friday, though, when they took down Radford by 21.

    It was good to get back in the win column but the Cavaliers will have to be much better on Tuesday, as Houston is a very good team who is coming off a Final Four berth last year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

