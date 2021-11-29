Virginia vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Portland State forward James Jean-Marie (1) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211126 Portland St Iowa Mbb 025 Jpg

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won six straight.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Iowa

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Iowa

The Cavaliers average 61.4 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 65.5 the Hawkeyes allow.

The Hawkeyes' 97.2 points per game are 43.6 more points than the 53.6 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have made.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 50.0% from the field, 13.1% higher than the 36.9% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Virginia Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 13.4 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.

Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 6.7 PPG scoring average.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Armaan Franklin, who makes 1.6 threes per game.

The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 3.3 rejections per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray collects 25.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Iowa's assist leader is Joe Toussaint with 5.0 per game. He also averages 5.7 points per game and adds 1.2 rebounds per game.

Jordan Bohannon is dependable from distance and leads the Hawkeyes with 2.5 made threes per game.

Toussaint (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa while Murray (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 Houston L 67-47 Away 11/19/2021 Coppin State W 68-52 Home 11/22/2021 Georgia W 65-55 Away 11/23/2021 Providence W 58-40 Away 11/26/2021 Lehigh W 61-43 Home 11/29/2021 Iowa - Home 12/3/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 12/7/2021 JMU - Away 12/18/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson - Home 12/22/2021 Clemson - Home 1/1/2022 Syracuse - Away

Iowa Schedule