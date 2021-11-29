Virginia vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

How to Watch Virginia vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won six straight.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Iowa
- The Cavaliers average 61.4 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 65.5 the Hawkeyes allow.
- The Hawkeyes' 97.2 points per game are 43.6 more points than the 53.6 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have made.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 50.0% from the field, 13.1% higher than the 36.9% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
Virginia Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 13.4 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.
- Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 6.7 PPG scoring average.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Armaan Franklin, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
- The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 3.3 rejections per contest.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray collects 25.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Iowa's assist leader is Joe Toussaint with 5.0 per game. He also averages 5.7 points per game and adds 1.2 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Bohannon is dependable from distance and leads the Hawkeyes with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Toussaint (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa while Murray (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Houston
L 67-47
Away
11/19/2021
Coppin State
W 68-52
Home
11/22/2021
Georgia
W 65-55
Away
11/23/2021
Providence
W 58-40
Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
W 61-43
Home
11/29/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
12/7/2021
JMU
-
Away
12/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
12/22/2021
Clemson
-
Home
1/1/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
UMKC
W 89-57
Home
11/16/2021
North Carolina Central
W 86-69
Home
11/18/2021
Alabama State
W 108-82
Home
11/22/2021
Western Michigan
W 109-61
Home
11/26/2021
Portland State
W 85-51
Home
11/29/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/3/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/6/2021
Illinois
-
Home
12/9/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Utah State
-
Home
12/21/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home