Virginia vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Portland State forward James Jean-Marie (1) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211126 Portland St Iowa Mbb 025 Jpg

    A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won six straight.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Iowa

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Iowa

    • The Cavaliers average 61.4 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 65.5 the Hawkeyes allow.
    • The Hawkeyes' 97.2 points per game are 43.6 more points than the 53.6 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Cavaliers have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have made.
    • The Hawkeyes are shooting 50.0% from the field, 13.1% higher than the 36.9% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 13.4 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.
    • Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 6.7 PPG scoring average.
    • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Armaan Franklin, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
    • The Virginia steals leader is Beekman, who averages 2.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kadin Shedrick, who compiles 3.3 rejections per contest.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Keegan Murray collects 25.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Iowa's assist leader is Joe Toussaint with 5.0 per game. He also averages 5.7 points per game and adds 1.2 rebounds per game.
    • Jordan Bohannon is dependable from distance and leads the Hawkeyes with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Toussaint (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa while Murray (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Houston

    L 67-47

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Coppin State

    W 68-52

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Georgia

    W 65-55

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Providence

    W 58-40

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    W 61-43

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    JMU

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    UMKC

    W 89-57

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 86-69

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Alabama State

    W 108-82

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 109-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Portland State

    W 85-51

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Iowa at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

