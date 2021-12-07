Skip to main content
    How to Watch Virginia at James Madison in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Virginia makes a rare trip to James Madison looking to win its second straight game on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The Virginia men's basketball team takes on in-state foe James Madison on the road Tuesday night coming off two straight one-point games. The Cavaliers came up just short against Iowa in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, losing 75–74 last Monday, but bounced back with a 57–56 win over Pitt on Friday in their conference opener.

    How to Watch Virginia at James Madison in Men's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Virginia at James Madison game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The split last week has the Cavaliers at 6–3 on the year as they have struggled a bit in the early part of the year. Virginia, which has been known for its defense, has had trouble locking down teams in its losses and is something it will need to figure out quickly before it gets into the thick of the ACC play.

    First, though, the Cavaliers will look to beat a James Madison team who has won two straight games and is 7–2 on the year.

    The Dukes won their first four games of the year before dropping two of three. They have bounced back with the three wins in a row and will look to keep rolling against a Virginia team that has been upset prone this year.

