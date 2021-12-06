Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The James Madison Dukes (7-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch JMU vs. Virginia

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for JMU vs. Virginia

    • The Dukes score 79.2 points per game, 23 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers give up.
    • The Cavaliers score an average of 62.3 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 64.2 the Dukes give up to opponents.
    • The Dukes make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.3% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.

    JMU Players to Watch

    • Vado Morse posts 11.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Justin Amadi averages 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Alonzo Sule is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.3), and also puts up 8.8 points and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Charles Falden averages 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jayden Gardner tops the Cavaliers in scoring (14.1 points per game) and rebounding (7.9), and produces 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Reece Beekman is putting up a team-high 4.6 assists per contest. And he is producing 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Cavaliers get 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game from Kadin Shedrick.
    • The Cavaliers get 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Kihei Clark.
    • Armaan Franklin is averaging 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 22.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Virginia at James Madison

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

