Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (7-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch JMU vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for JMU vs. Virginia
- The Dukes score 79.2 points per game, 23 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers give up.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 62.3 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 64.2 the Dukes give up to opponents.
- The Dukes make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- The Cavaliers are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.3% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.
JMU Players to Watch
- Vado Morse posts 11.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Justin Amadi averages 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Alonzo Sule is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.3), and also puts up 8.8 points and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Charles Falden averages 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner tops the Cavaliers in scoring (14.1 points per game) and rebounding (7.9), and produces 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Reece Beekman is putting up a team-high 4.6 assists per contest. And he is producing 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Cavaliers get 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game from Kadin Shedrick.
- The Cavaliers get 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Kihei Clark.
- Armaan Franklin is averaging 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 22.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
