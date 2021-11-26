How to Watch Virginia vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Lehigh
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Lehigh
- The Cavaliers score 61.5 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 71.6 the Mountain Hawks allow.
- The Mountain Hawks score an average of 65.0 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 55.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- The Cavaliers make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Mountain Hawks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (37.2%).
Virginia Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.
- Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 6.2 PPG scoring average.
- Armaan Franklin leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.7 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 3.3 per contest.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Jeameril Wilson is the top scorer for the Mountain Hawks with 12.0 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Lehigh's leader in rebounds is Dominic Parolin with 9.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Ben Knostman with 3.2 per game.
- Evan Taylor is dependable from three-point range and leads the Mountain Hawks with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Lehigh's leader in steals is Taylor (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parolin (1.4 per game).
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Radford
W 73-52
Home
11/16/2021
Houston
L 67-47
Away
11/19/2021
Coppin State
W 68-52
Home
11/22/2021
Georgia
W 65-55
Away
11/23/2021
Providence
W 58-40
Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
11/29/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
12/7/2021
JMU
-
Away
12/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
12/22/2021
Clemson
-
Home
Lehigh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Rutgers
L 73-70
Away
11/13/2021
NJIT
L 73-56
Home
11/16/2021
Monmouth
L 85-75
Away
11/19/2021
Merrimack
L 55-45
Away
11/23/2021
Columbia
W 79-72
Home
11/26/2021
Virginia
-
Away
11/28/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
12/1/2021
Yale
-
Away
12/4/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/18/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/21/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home