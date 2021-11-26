Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars guard Brycen Goodine (12) shoots the ball over Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Lehigh

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Lehigh

    • The Cavaliers score 61.5 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 71.6 the Mountain Hawks allow.
    • The Mountain Hawks score an average of 65.0 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 55.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • The Cavaliers make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Mountain Hawks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.
    • Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 6.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Armaan Franklin leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.7 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 3.3 per contest.

    Lehigh Players to Watch

    • Jeameril Wilson is the top scorer for the Mountain Hawks with 12.0 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Lehigh's leader in rebounds is Dominic Parolin with 9.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Ben Knostman with 3.2 per game.
    • Evan Taylor is dependable from three-point range and leads the Mountain Hawks with 1.4 made threes per game.
    • Lehigh's leader in steals is Taylor (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parolin (1.4 per game).

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Radford

    W 73-52

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Houston

    L 67-47

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Coppin State

    W 68-52

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Georgia

    W 65-55

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Providence

    W 58-40

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    JMU

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    Lehigh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Rutgers

    L 73-70

    Away

    11/13/2021

    NJIT

    L 73-56

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Monmouth

    L 85-75

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Merrimack

    L 55-45

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Columbia

    W 79-72

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Lehigh at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

