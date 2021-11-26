Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars guard Brycen Goodine (12) shoots the ball over Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Lehigh

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Lehigh

The Cavaliers score 61.5 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 71.6 the Mountain Hawks allow.

The Mountain Hawks score an average of 65.0 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 55.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The Cavaliers make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

The Mountain Hawks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

Virginia Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.

Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 6.2 PPG scoring average.

Armaan Franklin leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.7 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 3.3 per contest.

Lehigh Players to Watch

Jeameril Wilson is the top scorer for the Mountain Hawks with 12.0 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.

Lehigh's leader in rebounds is Dominic Parolin with 9.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Ben Knostman with 3.2 per game.

Evan Taylor is dependable from three-point range and leads the Mountain Hawks with 1.4 made threes per game.

Lehigh's leader in steals is Taylor (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parolin (1.4 per game).

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Radford W 73-52 Home 11/16/2021 Houston L 67-47 Away 11/19/2021 Coppin State W 68-52 Home 11/22/2021 Georgia W 65-55 Away 11/23/2021 Providence W 58-40 Away 11/26/2021 Lehigh - Home 11/29/2021 Iowa - Home 12/3/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 12/7/2021 JMU - Away 12/18/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson - Home 12/22/2021 Clemson - Home

Lehigh Schedule