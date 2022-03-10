How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8 ACC) and the No. 11 seed Louisville Cardinals (13-18, 6-14 ACC) square off in the ACC Tournament Wednesday at Barclays Center. Watch along at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Louisville

The Cavaliers record 63.6 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 60.4 the Cavaliers give up.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

Virginia Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who averages 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Reece Beekman leads Virginia in assists, averaging 4.9 per game while also scoring 8.1 points per contest.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Kihei Clark, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

Beekman is Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Kadin Shedrick leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

Noah Locke is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 9.7 points per game. He also pulls down 2.4 rebounds and racks up 0.9 assists per game.

The Louisville leaders in rebounding and assists are Malik Williams with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.5 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Jarrod West with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).

Locke is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Cardinals, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Louisville's leader in steals is West with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 0.6 per game.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Virginia Tech L 62-53 Away 2/19/2022 Miami W 74-71 Away 2/23/2022 Duke L 65-61 Home 2/26/2022 Florida State L 64-63 Home 3/5/2022 Louisville W 71-61 Away 3/9/2022 Louisville - Home

Louisville Schedule