Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 5, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8 ACC) and the No. 11 seed Louisville Cardinals (13-18, 6-14 ACC) square off in the ACC Tournament Wednesday at Barclays Center. Watch along at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Louisville

  • The Cavaliers record 63.6 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 60.4 the Cavaliers give up.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who averages 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
  • Reece Beekman leads Virginia in assists, averaging 4.9 per game while also scoring 8.1 points per contest.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Kihei Clark, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
  • Beekman is Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Kadin Shedrick leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Noah Locke is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 9.7 points per game. He also pulls down 2.4 rebounds and racks up 0.9 assists per game.
  • The Louisville leaders in rebounding and assists are Malik Williams with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.5 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Jarrod West with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
  • Locke is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Cardinals, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Louisville's leader in steals is West with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 0.6 per game.

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Virginia Tech

L 62-53

Away

2/19/2022

Miami

W 74-71

Away

2/23/2022

Duke

L 65-61

Home

2/26/2022

Florida State

L 64-63

Home

3/5/2022

Louisville

W 71-61

Away

3/9/2022

Louisville

-

Home

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

North Carolina

L 70-63

Away

2/26/2022

Wake Forest

L 99-77

Away

3/1/2022

Virginia Tech

L 75-43

Away

3/5/2022

Virginia

L 71-61

Home

3/8/2022

Georgia Tech

W 84-74

Home

3/9/2022

Virginia

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777164
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship Colorado State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17778196
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
USATSI_17857629
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Jazz

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17836918
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy