How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) drives to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) and center Francisco Caffaro (22) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 ACC) are at home in ACC action against the Louisville Cardinals (11-8, 5-4 ACC) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Louisville

  • The Cavaliers score 62.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 67.8 the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals put up 9.6 more points per game (69.3) than the Cavaliers give up (59.7).
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 13.9 points and grabs 6.8 boards per game.
  • Reece Beekman leads Virginia in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 8.3 points per contest.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Kihei Clark, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
  • Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 2.7 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Noah Locke is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 10.5 points per game. He also pulls down 2.6 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.
  • Malik Williams puts up a stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 10 points and 1.1 assists per game for Louisville to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jarrod West holds the top spot for assists with 3.1 per game, adding 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
  • Locke is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Cardinals, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Louisville's leader in steals is West with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 0.7 per game.

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

North Carolina

L 74-58

Away

1/12/2022

Virginia Tech

W 54-52

Home

1/15/2022

Wake Forest

L 63-55

Home

1/19/2022

Pittsburgh

W 66-61

Away

1/22/2022

NC State

L 77-63

Away

1/24/2022

Louisville

-

Home

1/29/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/1/2022

Boston College

-

Home

2/5/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/7/2022

Duke

-

Away

2/12/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Florida State

L 79-70

Away

1/12/2022

NC State

L 79-63

Home

1/15/2022

Pittsburgh

L 65-53

Away

1/19/2022

Boston College

W 67-54

Home

1/22/2022

Notre Dame

L 82-70

Home

1/24/2022

Virginia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/1/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

2/5/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

2/9/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/16/2022

Miami

-

Home

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Louisville at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
