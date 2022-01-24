How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 ACC) are at home in ACC action against the Louisville Cardinals (11-8, 5-4 ACC) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Louisville
- The Cavaliers score 62.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 67.8 the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals put up 9.6 more points per game (69.3) than the Cavaliers give up (59.7).
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
Virginia Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 13.9 points and grabs 6.8 boards per game.
- Reece Beekman leads Virginia in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 8.3 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Kihei Clark, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
- Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 2.7 per contest.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Noah Locke is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 10.5 points per game. He also pulls down 2.6 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.
- Malik Williams puts up a stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 10 points and 1.1 assists per game for Louisville to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jarrod West holds the top spot for assists with 3.1 per game, adding 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Locke is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Cardinals, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Louisville's leader in steals is West with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 0.7 per game.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
North Carolina
L 74-58
Away
1/12/2022
Virginia Tech
W 54-52
Home
1/15/2022
Wake Forest
L 63-55
Home
1/19/2022
Pittsburgh
W 66-61
Away
1/22/2022
NC State
L 77-63
Away
1/24/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/29/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/1/2022
Boston College
-
Home
2/5/2022
Miami
-
Home
2/7/2022
Duke
-
Away
2/12/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Florida State
L 79-70
Away
1/12/2022
NC State
L 79-63
Home
1/15/2022
Pittsburgh
L 65-53
Away
1/19/2022
Boston College
W 67-54
Home
1/22/2022
Notre Dame
L 82-70
Home
1/24/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/1/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
2/5/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/9/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/16/2022
Miami
-
Home
