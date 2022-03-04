How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (12-17, 6-13 ACC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Virginia
- The 67.6 points per game the Cardinals average are 7.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (60.4).
- The Cavaliers score an average of 63.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 70.6 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cardinals have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams posts a team-high 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.3 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field.
- Jarrod West leads the Cardinals at 3.0 assists per contest, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 points.
- Noah Locke is tops on the Cardinals with 9.5 points per contest and 0.8 assists, while also averaging 2.3 rebounds.
- Dre Davis posts 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor.
- Jae'Lyn Withers averages 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner paces the Cavaliers in scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.0), and posts 1.6 assists. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Reece Beekman is the Cavaliers' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he puts up 7.9 points and 3.4 rebounds.
- Kihei Clark gets the Cavaliers 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Cavaliers get 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Armaan Franklin.
- Kadin Shedrick is posting 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, making 62.9% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Virginia at Louisville
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)