How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-17, 6-13 ACC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Virginia

The 67.6 points per game the Cardinals average are 7.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (60.4).

The Cavaliers score an average of 63.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 70.6 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

This season, the Cardinals have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams posts a team-high 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.3 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field.

Jarrod West leads the Cardinals at 3.0 assists per contest, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 points.

Noah Locke is tops on the Cardinals with 9.5 points per contest and 0.8 assists, while also averaging 2.3 rebounds.

Dre Davis posts 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Jae'Lyn Withers averages 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Virginia Players to Watch